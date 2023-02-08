Akron, OH

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

Isla Chiu

Photo byEmanuel EkströmonUnsplash

Are you in the mood for a great burger?

If you're in the Akron area, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!).

Lock 15 Brewing Company

If you want a tasty burger, you can't go wrong with Lock 15. Check out their Lock 15 burger, which has a beef patty, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, cheddar cheese, and confit tomato aioli between brioche buns. Customers also enjoy the black and blue burger, which is topped with arugula, red wine onions, gorgonzola, and bacon. They also offer a gluten-free bun. If you have room for dessert, check out the carrot cake, chocolate silk pie, or panna cotta.

Lock 15 Brewing Company is located at 21 West North Street Suite TL 1, Akron, OH 44304.

The Merchant Tavern

You should check out this place if you're looking for a delicious burger. If you want some spice, you can't go wrong with the Hell Fire burger, which has habanero cheddar, jalapenos, ghost pepper aioli, and bacon. Other great, less spicy options include the brie burger (which has brie, bacon, and raspberry aioli), Sinatra (which is served on ciabatta bread and comes with provolone, salami, capicola, pepperoni, lettuce, tomato, onion, and vinaigrette), and garlic truffle burger (which has roasted garlic, Portobello mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss, truffle oil, and port reduction). They also have a build-your-own-burger option with topping options such as garlic mayo, Dijon mustard, avocado, shrimp, roasted garlic puree, and more. And if you're vegetarian, you can substitute the beef patty with a Beyond patty.

The Merchant Tavern is located at 1824 Merriman Rd, Akron, OH 44313.

Ray's Place

Burger fans should check out this local favorite. Customers love getting their burgers with "the works" (lettuce, tomato, onions, ketchup, mustard, pickles, relish, and mayo). They're known for the Mo-Fo, a delicious double cheeseburger with bacon, sautéed mushrooms, and "the works." They also have a build-your-own-burger option with topping options such as sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, bleu cheese, jalapenos, balsamic reduction, wasabi aioli, bacon, and Cajun remoulade. If you have room for something sweet, check out their homemade frozen peanut butter pie.

Ray's Place has two locations: Kent (135 Franklin Ave, Kent, OH 44240) and Fairlawn (25 Ghent Rd, Fairlawn, OH 44333).

