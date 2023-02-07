3 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Photo by David V on Unsplash

Are you looking for a nice restaurant to go to with your significant other on your next date night?

If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.

Lindey's

For decades, this restaurant in central Ohio has been serving delicious food to its customers. The establishment's elegant décor and chandeliers make it a perfect place to celebrate special occasions and for romantic nights with your partner. Patrons strongly recommend starting with a bowl of their famous lobster bisque. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with dishes like angel hair pasta (which includes shrimp, scallions, and a Cajun cream sauce), risotto (which is prepared with shrimp, lobster, garlic, asparagus, lobster butter, parmesan Reggiano cheese, and thyme), and steak frites (the steak is an 8-ounce New York strip accompanied with the restaurant's house-made steak sauce, and the fries are flavored with rosemary and parmesan Reggiano cheese). If you have room for dessert, customers have raved about the key lime pie.

Lindey's is located at 169 E Beck St, Columbus, OH 43206.

Primavista

With the spectacular views the restaurant's floor-to-ceiling windows offer and its elegant atmosphere, this place in southwestern Ohio is a great option for your next date night. In addition to great views, Primavista offers delicious Italian food. Customer recommendations include the veal saltimbocca (the veal is covered with prosciutto, fontina, sage, and veal glaze and served with polenta and green beans), ravioli (which are filled with sausage and mushrooms and come with a tomato basil sauce), and center cut filet mignon (which is served with veal glaze, parmesan polenta, asparagus, mushrooms, and arugula). If you have room for dessert, the tiramisu is a must.

Primavista is located at 810 Matson Pl, Cincinnati, OH 45204.

Element 112

If you want a romantic dining experience, you can't go wrong with this upscale option. Their French-inspired menu includes delicious dishes like filet mignon (which comes with truffle potato puree, wild mushroom, red pepper coulis, and micro mustard greens), Chilean seabass (which is served with roasted cauliflower, cauliflower puree, pomegranate, and fresh herbs), and ratatouille (which has tomato jus, yellow and green squash, micro basil, lemon, and sourdough).

Element 112 is located at 5735 Main St, Sylvania, OH 43560.