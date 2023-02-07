3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Photo by Brand X Pictures/Photo Images

Are you looking for a bakery with great baked goods?

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all comprehensive!).

Terrapin Bakery

This bakery in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood offers wonderful treats that are made from scratch with high-quality ingredients. Check out their delectable cupcakes. You can find flavors such as strawberry cassata (vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream and pastry cream plus strawberry preserves), chocolate fig and cheese (devil's food cake with fig and wine compote plus cream cheese filling), and lemon raspberry (lemon cake with lemon curd and raspberry jam). They also have great brioche donuts that are made fresh every day and frequently sell out, so if you want one, try to come to the bakery early in the morning. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, check out their croissants and breakfast sandwiches, which come on their brioche bread.

Terrapin Bakery is located at 3146 W 14th St, Cleveland, OH 44109.

Goldie’s Donuts & Bakery

Located in the eastside suburb of Lyndhurst, this bakery has a well-deserved reputation for making great donuts and baked goods. You can't go wrong with classic donuts like Boston cream, cinnamon sugar, glazed (Goldie's covers their glazed donuts with a delicious honey glaze), and old-fashioned. If the idea of a PB-and-J-inspired donut sounds great to you, you should check out their peanut cake donut, which is covered with peanuts and drizzled with strawberry jelly. Other customer favorites include Goldie's bow tie donuts, long Johns, and apple fritters. In addition to donuts, the bakery has rich and delicious brownies, Russian tea biscuits, muffins, and chocolate chip cookies.

Goldie’s Donuts & Bakery is located at 5211 Mayfield Rd, Lyndhurst, OH 44124.

Michael Angelo's Bakery

If you find yourself in Broadview Heights, you should check out the delightful cakes at this bakery. They offer flavors such as strawberry cassata, chocolate mousse, lemon raspberry, chocolate raspberry, pina colada, and more. You also can't go wrong with some of their cupcakes (you can't go wrong with varieties like cookies and cream, cherry cheesecake, and carrot), cheesecakes, and torte cakes. Customers also enjoy their macarons; the bakery offers flavors such as birthday cake, chocolate salted caramel, cookies and cream, dark chocolate raspberry, and more. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, they have a variety of Italian breads.

Michael Angelo's Bakery is located at 8035 Broadview Rd, Broadview Heights, OH 44147.