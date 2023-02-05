3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

Photo by smpics/Getty Images Signature

Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!).

Santo's Italian Restaurant

If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.

Santo's Italian Restaurant is located at 7565 Pearl Rd, Cleveland, OH 44130.

Corleone's Ristorante & Bar

This award-winning restaurant offers delectable Italian food that many customers love. Customers strongly recommend their great eggplant rollatini, which features eggplant that's rolled with ricotta and spinach and that's covered with provolone and marinara; veal parmesan; chicken carbonara, which includes grilled chicken, pancetta, spinach, early harvest peas, egg, and a white wine butter sauce; and homemade lasagna, which includes layers of spinach, ricotta, imported parmesan, Romano, provolone, and marinara. If you have room for dessert, check out their cheesecake or tiramisu.

Corleone's Ristorante & Bar is located at 5669 Broadview Rd, Cleveland, OH 44134.

Guarino's Restaurant

One of Cleveland's oldest restaurants, this restaurant in Little Italy has been making fantastic Italian food for more than 100 years. When you try some of their food, you'll see why the restaurant has managed to stick around for over a century. Customer recommendations include the excellent lasagna, which is made from a decades-old recipe; chicken piccata, which has a white wine sauce, roasted red peppers, lemons, and capers; and manicotti, which features rolled pasta filled with seasoned ricotta and covered in marinara sauce. You should also check out the Italian wedding soup and bruschetta. If you have room for dessert, patrons recommend the tiramisu.

Guarino's Restaurant is located at 12309 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106.