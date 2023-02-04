Cleveland, OH

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Cleveland Area

Isla Chiu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q6Yu5_0kcZw00n00
Photo byzimmytws's Images

Are you looking for delicious Chinese food in Greater Cleveland?

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!).

Han Chinese Kabob & Grill

If you're a fan of Northern Chinese cuisine, you should check out this spot in Payne Commons. As the name of the place would suggest, the restaurant offers tasty kabobs. Customers love their lamb kabobs, which are full of flavor and spiced with cumin. If you're looking for something that packs a good amount of heat, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked pork. Other delicious and spicy dishes include the dry chili chicken, dan dan noodles, and Szechuan beef brisket soup. If you're looking for something with less spice, customers enjoy their 3-course Peking duck meal. The restaurant also offers staples such as sesame chicken, sweet and sour chicken, and wonton soup.

Han Chinese Kabob & Grill is located at 3710 Payne Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114.

Wonton Gourmet & BBQ

Fans of Cantonese cuisine should check out this place. Though it has an unassuming exterior, Wonton Gourmet & BBQ serves delicious food. Check out their tasty sizzling jade tofu (sizzling refers to the temperature of the black platter it's served on), pan fried noodle dishes (they offer versions with shredded pork, chicken, seafood, vegetables, or black bean ribs), beef chow fun, and salted baked pork chops with spicy garlic. The restaurant offers generous portions, so you're unlikely to come home hungry after having a meal here.

Wonton Gourmet & BBQ is located at 3211 Payne Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114.

Szechuan Gourmet

If you're looking for mouthwatering Szechuan cuisine, you can't go wrong with this restaurant, which has locations in both Cleveland's Asiatown neighborhood and the westside suburb of Strongsville. Their dry pots are one of their specialties. These dishes are packed with plenty of vegetables such as bean sprouts and lotus roots, chili oil, and Szechuan peppercorns. You can customize the spice level (go for extra spicy if you dare), and they offer dry pots with fish, shrimp, chicken, beef, or lamb (at the Asiatown location, they also offer dry pots with frog or pork intestines). If you prefer something milder, their menu also has Chinese-American staples and Peking duck.

Szechuan Gourmet has two locations: Asiatown (1735 E 36th St, Cleveland, OH 44114) and Strongsville (18086 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Local Eats# Cleveland# Ohio# Restaurants

Comments / 0

Published by

I write about local eats in the Cleveland area and my struggles of trying to make it as a full-time writer.

Cleveland, OH
13K followers

More from Isla Chiu

Akron, OH

3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

If you're in the Akron area, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you want a tasty burger, you can't go wrong with Lock 15. Check out their Lock 15 burger, which has a beef patty, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, cheddar cheese, and confit tomato aioli between brioche buns. Customers also enjoy the black and blue burger, which is topped with arugula, red wine onions, gorgonzola, and bacon. They also offer a gluten-free bun. If you have room for dessert, check out the carrot cake, chocolate silk pie, or panna cotta.

Read full story
Ohio State

3 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio

Are you looking for a nice restaurant to go to with your significant other on your next date night?. If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.

Read full story
Cleveland, OH

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a bakery with great baked goods?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). This bakery in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood offers wonderful treats that are made from scratch with high-quality ingredients. Check out their delectable cupcakes. You can find flavors such as strawberry cassata (vanilla cake with vanilla buttercream and pastry cream plus strawberry preserves), chocolate fig and cheese (devil's food cake with fig and wine compote plus cream cheese filling), and lemon raspberry (lemon cake with lemon curd and raspberry jam). They also have great brioche donuts that are made fresh every day and frequently sell out, so if you want one, try to come to the bakery early in the morning. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, check out their croissants and breakfast sandwiches, which come on their brioche bread.

Read full story
Eastlake, OH

Looking for Donuts in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Eastlake, Ohio

As a resident of a westside suburb, I tend to stick to neighborhoods near me: Parma, Westlake, North Olmsted, Middleburg Heights, et cetera. But the other day, when I saw that this one movie was playing at only one theater in Greater Cleveland, and that movie theater was all the way in Willoughby - a 35-minute car drive away from me - I decided to make a day of it and also get some food on the eastside.

Read full story
11 comments
Cleveland, OH

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Greater Cleveland?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this restaurant, which is located at a strip mall in Middleburg Heights. For decades, Santo's has been offering great Italian food with great portions that won't leave you hungry. Patrons can't get enough of their homemade spaghetti, linguini, and fettuccini. You can't go wrong with the linguini with alfredo and fresh broccoli, chicken marsala (which incorporates a freshly made and delectable mushroom, onion, and marsala wine sauce), and baked manicotti, which are sweet crepes stuffed with seasoned ricotta and topped with either red or alfredo sauce. Their pizzas and Stromboli are also delicious and use homemade dough that's freshly made on a daily basis.

Read full story
5 comments
Ohio State

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

Are you looking for a delicious piece of fried fish?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). In addition to good drinks and a fun atmosphere, this local spot in northeast Ohio offers great fish fry. Check out the Tavern fish fry, which features white fish that's covered with a light breading before being fried to crispy perfection. If you're aiming to eat a lot of fried fish, on Wednesdays and Fridays, the tavern offers all-you-can-eat fish fry.

Read full story
10 comments
Strongsville, OH

Looking for Tacos in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Strongsville, Ohio

The other day, for once, I did not dine alone and got lunch with a friend. We went to Blue Habanero, a Mexican restaurant that specializes in tacos. To start, I ordered a virgin pina colada. I was tempted to get a non-virgin pina colada, but since I had to drive home, I was responsible and ordered a non-alcoholic beverage. Even without the booze, the pina colada was delightful. It was sweet, refreshing, and smoothly blended.

Read full story
Ohio State

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this fine dining restaurant offers some of the best seafood in the area. Patrons say you can't go wrong with starting with a bowl of their delectable lobster bisque, which is wonderfully rich and creamy. As for entrees, customers highly enjoy the Kingfish trio (a seafood feast that includes a lobster tail, scallops, shrimp, mashed potatoes with lobster, and asparagus), Gulf of Maine salmon (which is served with butternut squash, sweet corn succotash, fingerlings, and lemon butter), and Maryland crab cakes. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie or buttermilk crème brulee.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.

Read full story
6 comments
Westlake, OH

Looking for Corn Dogs in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio

The other day, I was in the mood for something delicious and fried. As a result, I decided to head to the Westlake location of Mochinut, a franchise that is known for their mochi donuts, a unique kind of donut made with rice flour.

Read full story
Akron, OH

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your morning?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're searching for a delicious breakfast, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Fans of corned beef hash should check out the Red Eye hash, which is made with house-made corned beef and has a bit of a kick due to the addition of green chilis, hot sauce, and pepper jack cheese. Other customer recommendations include the wake up call omelet (which is filled with potatoes, chorizo sausage, pepper jack cheese, and green chilis), the E.O. Boughnut (which is a deep-fried biscuit that's topped with sugar and jam), and classic eggs benedict (you can add crabmeat to it, and a vegetarian option with tomato and spinach is also available). Each breakfast is served with a side of jam from Cooper's Mill, an Ohio-based company.

Read full story
3 comments
Cleveland, OH

3 Buffets To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a great all-you-can-eat experience?. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants. Disclaimer: the prices below are at the time of writing and are subject to change.

Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with the wings at this place. You can get your wings with breading (called "clothed" on the menu) or without (called "naked" on the menu). Whatever kind of wings you get, they come with celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Rush Inn offers a selection of tasty dry rubs: Cajun, ranch, taco, and lemon pepper. The restaurant also offers a great selection of sauces: buffalo style (available in mild, medium, or hot), Rush Inn hot, teriyaki, sweet heat teriyaki, garlic parmesan (a hot version is also available), honey BBQ, honey mustard, mango jalapeno, and more.

Read full story
3 comments
Ohio State

4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in southwestern Ohio, you should check out this place. Popular options include their flavorful jerk chicken, jerk salmon, oxtails, and stewed chicken. Gee's offers a wide selection of sides. Patrons especially enjoy the cornbread (which is a great sweet complement to the spicy meats), steamed cabbage, and mac and cheese. Other sides on their menu are baked beans, coleslaw, festivals (deep-fried bread), fried okra, fried plantains, fries, green beans, greens, onion rings, pasta salad, potato salad, potato wedges, rice and peas, seasoned rice, and yams. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler and sweet potato pie.

Read full story
13 comments
Parma, OH

Looking for Thai Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, Ohio

The other day, I was in the mood for Thai food. Since I was in Parma, I went to Lotus Thai House. The restaurant is small - I actually missed it when I drove by it for the first time - and has an unassuming exterior.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.

Read full story
Ohio State

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should visit this restaurant, which has been serving delicious Italian food for more than 100 years. When you try some of their food, you'll see why the restaurant has managed to stick around for so long. Customer favorites include the excellent lasagna, which is made from a decades-old recipe; chicken piccata, which has a white wine sauce, roasted red peppers, lemons, and capers; and manicotti, which features rolled pasta filled with seasoned ricotta and covered in marinara sauce. You should also check out the Italian wedding soup and bruschetta. If you have room for dessert, patrons recommend the tiramisu.

Read full story
4 comments
Cleveland, OH

Looking for Dessert in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Asiatown

When I heard that Mango Mango Dessert was opening a location in Cleveland, I was excited. When it comes to Asian desserts in Cleveland, options can be kind of limited. The only places that immediately come to my mind are Koko Bakery and Ball Ball Waffle (which are both great by the way).

Read full story
Ohio State

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best wings in the area. Their jumbo wings have plenty of meat on them. You can get them plain or tossed in a variety of sauces. Sauce options include mild, medium, hot, inferno, gameday, ranch, Cajun ranch, teriyaki, honey mustard, mango habanero, smoky BBQ, BBQ, buffalo jerk, Jamaican jerk, sweet sriracha, butter garlic, parmesan garlic, and hot garlic. They also offer delicious dry rubs like Jamaican jerk, Erin's six pepper, and brown sugar bourbon. In addition to traditional wings, Dante's offers boneless wings.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy