3 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Cleveland Area

Photo by zimmytws's Images

Are you looking for delicious Chinese food in Greater Cleveland?

If the answer is yes, you should visit these restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!).

Han Chinese Kabob & Grill

If you're a fan of Northern Chinese cuisine, you should check out this spot in Payne Commons. As the name of the place would suggest, the restaurant offers tasty kabobs. Customers love their lamb kabobs, which are full of flavor and spiced with cumin. If you're looking for something that packs a good amount of heat, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked pork. Other delicious and spicy dishes include the dry chili chicken, dan dan noodles, and Szechuan beef brisket soup. If you're looking for something with less spice, customers enjoy their 3-course Peking duck meal. The restaurant also offers staples such as sesame chicken, sweet and sour chicken, and wonton soup.

Han Chinese Kabob & Grill is located at 3710 Payne Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114.

Wonton Gourmet & BBQ

Fans of Cantonese cuisine should check out this place. Though it has an unassuming exterior, Wonton Gourmet & BBQ serves delicious food. Check out their tasty sizzling jade tofu (sizzling refers to the temperature of the black platter it's served on), pan fried noodle dishes (they offer versions with shredded pork, chicken, seafood, vegetables, or black bean ribs), beef chow fun, and salted baked pork chops with spicy garlic. The restaurant offers generous portions, so you're unlikely to come home hungry after having a meal here.

Wonton Gourmet & BBQ is located at 3211 Payne Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114.

Szechuan Gourmet

If you're looking for mouthwatering Szechuan cuisine, you can't go wrong with this restaurant, which has locations in both Cleveland's Asiatown neighborhood and the westside suburb of Strongsville. Their dry pots are one of their specialties. These dishes are packed with plenty of vegetables such as bean sprouts and lotus roots, chili oil, and Szechuan peppercorns. You can customize the spice level (go for extra spicy if you dare), and they offer dry pots with fish, shrimp, chicken, beef, or lamb (at the Asiatown location, they also offer dry pots with frog or pork intestines). If you prefer something milder, their menu also has Chinese-American staples and Peking duck.

Szechuan Gourmet has two locations: Asiatown (1735 E 36th St, Cleveland, OH 44114) and Strongsville (18086 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136).