3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

Are you looking for fresh and delicious seafood?

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these restaurants (this list is not at all exhaustive!).

Kingfish

Located in northeast Ohio, this fine dining restaurant offers some of the best seafood in the area. Patrons say you can't go wrong with starting with a bowl of their delectable lobster bisque, which is wonderfully rich and creamy. As for entrees, customers highly enjoy the Kingfish trio (a seafood feast that includes a lobster tail, scallops, shrimp, mashed potatoes with lobster, and asparagus), Gulf of Maine salmon (which is served with butternut squash, sweet corn succotash, fingerlings, and lemon butter), and Maryland crab cakes. If you have room for dessert, check out the key lime pie or buttermilk crème brulee.

Kingfish is located at 115 Montrose W Ave, Akron, OH 44321.

K&J Seafood

If you're a fan of Louisiana-style seafood, you should check out this place in southwestern Ohio. Customers highly recommend the flavorful crab boil, which contains either a half-pound or whole pound of snow crab legs, corn, and potatoes. You can get the boil with either classic, spicy Cajun, or parmesan garlic seasoning (you can also combine all of the seasonings). Other customer recommendations include the shrimp po'boy (which is served on a seared buttered roll with shredded lettuce, tomato, pickle, and the restaurant's grenade sauce), shrimp tacos (in addition to sauteed shrimp, the tacos are filled with chipotle slaw, mango salsa, and cilantro lime sour cream), and seafood gumbo.

K&J Seafood is located at 4928 Reading Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45237.

Landmark Kitchen and Bar

If you're looking for a restaurant near Cedar Point that has great seafood, you should check out this restaurant, which also offers great views of the water. Check out the shrimp and scallop trio, which includes perfectly seared shrimp and scallops with a white wine sauce and garlic; the mahi-mahi, which can be prepared blackened, pan-seared, or grilled with your choice of citrus herb butter or a macadamia nut crust with lemon butter sauce; and Chilean seabass piccata, which is served with couscous and a lemon caper butter sauce. On Sundays, they offer discounts on select bottles of wine.

Landmark Kitchen and Bar is located at 101 E Water St, Sandusky, OH 44870.