3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious soul food?

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local businesses (this list is not at all comprehensive!).

V's Gourmet Chicken

If you're searching for great soul food, you can't go wrong with this place in northeast Ohio. In addition to serving some of the best fried chicken in the area, the place has great ribs with tender meat that practically falls off the bone, fried catfish, and honey biscuits. Customers highly recommend getting their fried chicken with the honey crisp breading and sides such as mac and cheese, coleslaw, rice with greens, and corn on the cob. If you have room for dessert, they offer slices of German chocolate cake, carrot cake, apple caramel cheesecake, and cherry cheesecake.

V's Gourmet Chicken is located at 15418 Lakeshore Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44110.

Emma's All in One Occasions

Located in southwestern Ohio, this restaurant offers fantastic soul food. Customers can't get enough of their fried pork chops, meatloaf, and salmon croquettes. You also can't go wrong with the sampler dinner, which comes with three wings, a piece of whiting, and a piece of tilapia. Each meal comes with your choice of two sides. Their side selection includes greens cooked with smoked turkey, yams, mac and cheese, fried okra, cornbread, potato salad, mashed potatoes, and macaroni salad. If you have room for something sweet, check out their banana pudding or peach cobbler.

Emma's All in One Occasions is located at 3122 Harrison Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211.

Willowbeez SoulVeg

If you think there is no such thing as delicious vegan soul food, this place in central Ohio is determined to prove you wrong. Patrons love their fishless fish fry; instead of fried fish, they flash-fry breaded banana blossom. You also can't go wrong with their vegan po'boy, which is called the "rich boi" on their menu. Instead of shrimp or roast beef, this sandwich is made with breaded oyster mushrooms plus baby arugula, Roma tomato, and house-made remoulade on a toasted hoagie. They also have delicious fries with berbere spice and mac & plz, which many customers say is just as good as non-vegan mac and cheese. On Wednesdays, customers strongly recommend getting their lasagna, which has eggplant, kale, mushrooms, your choice of alfredo or red sauce, and vegan cheese.

Willowbeez SoulVeg is located at 59 Spruce St, Columbus, OH 43215.