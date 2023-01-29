4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area

Photo by Joshua Resnick

Are you craving some delicious chicken wings?

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).

Rush Inn

If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with the wings at this place. You can get your wings with breading (called "clothed" on the menu) or without (called "naked" on the menu). Whatever kind of wings you get, they come with celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Rush Inn offers a selection of tasty dry rubs: Cajun, ranch, taco, and lemon pepper. The restaurant also offers a great selection of sauces: buffalo style (available in mild, medium, or hot), Rush Inn hot, teriyaki, sweet heat teriyaki, garlic parmesan (a hot version is also available), honey BBQ, honey mustard, mango jalapeno, and more.

Rush Inn has two locations: Avon (35840 Chester Rd, Avon, OH 44011) and Lakewood (17800 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107).

Sauce the City

In addition to some of the best chicken sandwiches in Greater Cleveland, this restaurant in University Heights offers delicious wings. Their wings are breaded, and you can get them covered in one of their tasty sauces. Popular options include Cleveland hot, honey BBQ, lemon pepper ranch, garlic parmesan, and cilantro buffalo. If you have room for dessert, try the cobbler.

Sauce the City is located at 14480 Cedar Rd, University Heights, OH 44121.

Flat Iron Cafe

If you're down in the Flats, you should check out the wings at this joint. You can't go wrong with getting their Iron sauce, which is one of their most popular sauces and is considered their signature sauce. Other wing sauces they offer are garlic parmesan, hot garlic parmesan, mango habanero, kickin' bourbon, hot, mild, BBQ, teriyaki, and honey garlic. You can also get their wings with a chipotle cinnamon dry rub or Cajun dry rub.

Flat Iron Cafe is located at 1114 Center St, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Kim's Wings

This local favorite on the eastside has been serving delicious wings for a long time. Customers love getting the wings covered in Kim's signature barbecue sauce. The sauce is also great on their Polish boy sandwiches. If you have room for something sweet, check out the restaurant's peach cobbler.

Kim's Wings is located at 14909 St Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44110.