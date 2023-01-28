4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in Ohio

Photo by from_my_point_of_view/Getty Images

Are you in the mood for delicious Caribbean food?

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!).

Gee's Caribbean Style

If you find yourself in southwestern Ohio, you should check out this place. Popular options include their flavorful jerk chicken, jerk salmon, oxtails, and stewed chicken. Gee's offers a wide selection of sides. Patrons especially enjoy the cornbread (which is a great sweet complement to the spicy meats), steamed cabbage, and mac and cheese. Other sides on their menu are baked beans, coleslaw, festivals (deep-fried bread), fried okra, fried plantains, fries, green beans, greens, onion rings, pasta salad, potato salad, potato wedges, rice and peas, seasoned rice, and yams. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler and sweet potato pie.

Gee's Caribbean Style is located at 9163 Pippin Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45251.

Irie Island Jamaican Restaurant

Located in northeast Ohio, this restaurant serves delicious Jamaican food in a welcoming atmosphere. You can't go wrong with the flavorful jerk chicken, curry goat, oxtails, and brown stew chicken. As for sides, people love the island cabbage and rice and peas.

Irie Island Jamaican Restaurant is located at 3407 Mahoning Rd NE, Canton, OH 44705.

Val's Of The Caribbean

This restaurant in central Ohio offers some of the best Caribbean food in the area. Patrons have raved about the oxtails, curry goat, jerk chicken, and pepper steak. Val's also has delectable sides such as cabbage, green bananas, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, rice, plantains, potato salad, rice and peas, and tossed salad (customers especially enjoy the cabbage and mac and cheese). If you have room for something sweet, try the pineapple cake or rum fruit cake.

Val's Of The Caribbean is located at 6820 Refugee Rd, Canal Winchester, OH 43110.

Ela's Caribbean Grill

If you want great Jamaican food, you should check out this place. Popular dishes include their flavorful juicy jerk chicken, escovitch snapper (fried red snapper covered with pickled vegetables), and curry shrimp. As for sides, you can't go wrong with steamed cabbage or red beans and rice. If you want a beverage to pair with your meal, customers recommend getting some of Ela's punch.

Ela's Caribbean Grill is located at 1237 E 305th St, Willowick, OH 44092.