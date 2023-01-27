Looking for Thai Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, Ohio

The other day, I was in the mood for Thai food. Since I was in Parma, I went to Lotus Thai House.

The restaurant is small - I actually missed it when I drove by it for the first time - and has an unassuming exterior.

Nonetheless, Lotus Thai House has delicious food.

Pad thai with tofu Photo by the author

Because I was hungry, I ordered three things: vegetable lotus curry puffs, tom kha gai, and pad Thai with tofu.

The vegetable lotus curry puffs were absolutely scrumptious. They were crispy on the outside, and the filling inside - which had sweet potato, cilantro, onions, and curry powder - was packed with flavor. The puffs practically melted in my mouth. Pro tip - wait a minute or two before taking a bite of a puff. The puffs came out hot, and I burned my tongue in my haste to consume them (worth it, though!).

Vegetable lotus curry puffs Photo by the author

The tom kha gai - a coconut milk soup with chicken, galanga, mushrooms, and lime juice - was warm and perfect for the chilly winter day. I find tom kha gai to be such an interesting soup with its mix of sweet and sour flavors, and Lotus Thai House's tom kha gai was no exception. However, I did want a little more sweetness from the coconut because the restaurant's version was very lime-forward. But I still enjoyed the soup enough to finish my bowl. The soup had plenty of mushrooms and a good amount of chicken.

Tom kha gai Photo by the author

Of course, the star of my lunch was the pad Thai, which included plenty of tofu. The dish had the right amount of fish sauce. And after I squeezed the lime wedge onto the noodles, the dish was a great combination of savory, nutty, sweet, and sour. I devoured my plate eagerly.

In addition to the delicious food, I received fantastic service. Though my server seemed to be the only one working the restaurant, she did a great job. She was super friendly and still made sure to check up on me often. Also, to my surprise and delight, I was able to pay my bill using Google Pay.

If you're looking for Thai food, you can't go wrong with Lotus Thai House.

Lotus Thai House is located at 5869 Broadview Rd, Parma, OH 44134.