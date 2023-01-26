3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson/Getty Images Signature

Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Ohio?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!).

Guarino's Restaurant

If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should visit this restaurant, which has been serving delicious Italian food for more than 100 years. When you try some of their food, you'll see why the restaurant has managed to stick around for so long. Customer favorites include the excellent lasagna, which is made from a decades-old recipe; chicken piccata, which has a white wine sauce, roasted red peppers, lemons, and capers; and manicotti, which features rolled pasta filled with seasoned ricotta and covered in marinara sauce. You should also check out the Italian wedding soup and bruschetta. If you have room for dessert, patrons recommend the tiramisu.

Guarino's Restaurant is located at 12309 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106.

Moretti's

Located in central Ohio, this family-owned restaurant offers great Italian food. Their menu consists of homemade food that's cooked in their kitchen with high-quality ingredients. Customers enjoy the traditional lasagna, which is made with egg noodles, ground veal, ricotta, tomato sauce, and mozzarella (they also offer sausage lasagna, vegetable lasagna, and eggplant lasagna); chicken Moretti, which features breaded chicken covered with mushrooms, mozzarella, and a delectable cream sauce; and crumbled sausage dinner, which includes red peppers, mushrooms, penne pasta, and a flavorful creamy red sauce. Their pizza is also great. Check out the sausage pizza (which is also topped with mushrooms and red peppers) and vegetable pizza (which is topped with red peppers, zucchini, mushrooms, onions, and gorgonzola).

Moretti's is located at 5849 Sawmill Rd, Dublin, OH 43017.

Tony's Italian Kitchen

Despite its unassuming exterior, this place has delectable Italian food. Customers recommend starting with their garlic bread and/or baked clams, which are baked with breadcrumbs and garlic. As for entrees, check out their baked ziti, manicotti (which is covered in Tony's delicious red sauce), lasagna (you can get it with or without meat), and cannelloni (which includes two rolled pasta sheets that are filled with seasoned meat and vegetables, baked with tomato sauce, and topped with mozzarella). If you want to try a couple of different things, get the combination platter, which comes with lasagna, stuffed shells, baked ziti, and cannelloni.

Tony's Italian Kitchen is located at 615 S Main St, Englewood, OH 45322.