Looking for Dessert in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Asiatown

When I heard that Mango Mango Dessert was opening a location in Cleveland, I was excited. When it comes to Asian desserts in Cleveland, options can be kind of limited. The only places that immediately come to my mind are Koko Bakery and Ball Ball Waffle (which are both great by the way).

So though Mango Mango Dessert is a franchise with locations in several states, I knew I couldn't resist trying it the other day.

My companions and I shared two of Mango Mango's desserts: their special mango juice sago & pomelo with mango ice cream and a slice of their green tea mille crepe cake.

The desserts we shared Photo by the author

As the name of the place would suggest, the franchise is known for their mango desserts, and the mango dessert we had was delicious and refreshing. The chunks of mango were fresh and sweet. The mango ice cream added additional flavor instead of overpowering the dessert with a less interesting sweetness and was balanced by the bit of tartness the pomelo added. Usually, after eating dessert, I'm left feeling happy but heavier. However, after eating the mango dessert, I was left feeling happy and not at all heavier.

The special mango juice sago & pomelo with mango ice cream Photo by the author

I enjoyed the green tea mille crepe cake even more. The cake was soft and moist with plenty of sweet green tea flavored cream that wasn't cloyingly sweet thanks to being balanced by the slight bitterness of the green tea powder.

The green tea mille crepe cake Photo by the author

We ate the desserts in a clean and inviting space that was modern and sleek (to borrow language from the youths, the joint is definitely Instagram-worthy). Since Mango Mango Dessert offers free wi-fi, I could definitely see myself spending the whole day there while writing - or more accurately, trying to write - and eating a slice of delicious cake.

In addition to desserts, Mango Mango offers beverages such as bubble tea, which I tried during a second visit with a friend. Like the cake and mango dessert, the bubble tea was fantastic. I got the matcha brulee bubble milk tea. The beverage was perfectly creamy and sweet, and the boba balls were soft and had the right amount of chewiness.

There was one thing I didn't absolutely love about Mango Mango Dessert - the prices. The desserts are on the more expensive side (a slice of cake is almost 9 dollars), but everything was delicious and seemed to be made with fresh quality ingredients, so I would be willing to treat myself with more bubble tea and cake in the future.

Mango Mango Dessert is located at 3133 Payne Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114.