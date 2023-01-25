3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

Photo by Alaundra Alford on Unsplash

Are you craving some mouthwatering chicken wings?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!).

Dante's Gameday Grille

Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best wings in the area. Their jumbo wings have plenty of meat on them. You can get them plain or tossed in a variety of sauces. Sauce options include mild, medium, hot, inferno, gameday, ranch, Cajun ranch, teriyaki, honey mustard, mango habanero, smoky BBQ, BBQ, buffalo jerk, Jamaican jerk, sweet sriracha, butter garlic, parmesan garlic, and hot garlic. They also offer delicious dry rubs like Jamaican jerk, Erin's six pepper, and brown sugar bourbon. In addition to traditional wings, Dante's offers boneless wings.

Dante's Gameday Grille is located at 1019 N Main St, Akron, OH 44310.

The Hi-Mark

This bar in the southwestern part of Ohio has fantastic jumbo wings. In order of increasing heat, the bar offers BBQ dry rub, lemon pepper dry rub, Eli's BBQ sauce (Eli refers to a local barbecue joint), Korean BBQ (gochujang sauce), classic buffalo, spicy BBQ, spicy buffalo, and Nashville hot. If you want to eat wings while doing trivia, the Hi-Mark has trivia nights on Wednesdays plus discounted whiskeys.

The Hi-Mark is located at 3229 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45226.

MST Pub & Grub

Since 2009, this place has been serving delicious wings that are fried in pure peanut oil. You can get your wings tossed in a variety of sauces. They offer mild options like lemon pepper, BBQ, honey BBQ, their Bobby sauce (which is honey mustard mixed with BBQ), creamy garlic parmesan, teriyaki, and regular honey mustard. If you want more heat, check out the honey hot garlic parmesan, Cajun, Jamaican jerk, sweet chili, and hot BBQ. And if you're looking for something even hotter, check out sauce options such as habanero, blazin' garlic parmesan, tropical tongue-peeler, social burn (which is a jalapeno honey BBQ sauce), hot honey mustard, and kitchen sink, which combines all of their sauces. If you're vegetarian, MST also offers meatless veggie wings. If you have room for dessert, check out their dessert nachos, which include fried tortillas covered in cinnamon sugar, whipped cream, cheesecake bits, and your choice of chocolate or strawberry sauce.

MST Pub & Grub is located at 92 Madison St, Tiffin, OH 44883.