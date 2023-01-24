Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

Isla Chiu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pa8Hb_0kPVPxej00
Photo byAndy WangonUnsplash

Are you craving some delicious fried fish?

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!).

Eastland Inn

If you're on the westside, you should visit this place in Berea. Their fish fry dinner consists of 4 fresh pieces of fried yellow lake perch covered with a light breading, coleslaw, and your choice of a side salad or soup (patrons especially enjoy the restaurant's clam chowder). They also offer perch tacos on soft shells with cilantro, ranch dressing, and lettuce.

Eastland Inn is located at 33 Eastland Rd, Berea, OH 44017.

The Fairmount

If you're in the mood for fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this bar located on the eastside. The Fairmount's fish and chips consist of two crispy pieces of battered cod, fries, a uniquely seasoned creamy cabbage slaw, and tartar sauce. If you have room for dessert, check out the salted caramel fried ice cream or triple layer chocolate cake, which comes with cherry and white chocolate ganache.

The Fairmount is located at 2448 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106.

Gunselman's Tavern

Whether you're looking for fish and chips or yellow perch from the Great Lakes, you can't go wrong with this joint in Fairview Park. Their fish and chips include fried cod loins covered in beer batter, fries, tartar sauce, coleslaw, and lemon. Their yellow perch dinner consists of 3 pieces of fried yellow perch that were caught in the Great Lakes, fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon. They also serve a tasty fried shrimp dinner with cheddar mac and cheese, hushpuppies, and cocktail sauce.

Gunselman's Tavern is located at 21490 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH 44126.

Flat Iron Cafe

If you find yourself down in the Flats, you should check out this local favorite. They offer delicious fish and chips with cod covered in their signature beer batter, freshly cut fries, and coleslaw. They're also known for their fantastic fried perch (called Angel's Lake Perch on their menu). The fish comes from Lake Erie and is lightly breaded before being fried to crispy perfection. You can get a perch dinner with fries and coleslaw or order perch by the half-pound served family style.

Flat Iron Cafe is located at 1114 Center St, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# Local Eats# Cleveland# Ohio# Restaurants

Comments / 1

Published by

I write about local eats in the Cleveland area and my struggles of trying to make it as a full-time writer.

Cleveland, OH
13K followers

More from Isla Chiu

Cleveland, OH

4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places (this list is not at all exhaustive!). If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with the wings at this place. You can get your wings with breading (called "clothed" on the menu) or without (called "naked" on the menu). Whatever kind of wings you get, they come with celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing. Rush Inn offers a selection of tasty dry rubs: Cajun, ranch, taco, and lemon pepper. The restaurant also offers a great selection of sauces: buffalo style (available in mild, medium, or hot), Rush Inn hot, teriyaki, sweet heat teriyaki, garlic parmesan (a hot version is also available), honey BBQ, honey mustard, mango jalapeno, and more.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in southwestern Ohio, you should check out this place. Popular options include their flavorful jerk chicken, jerk salmon, oxtails, and stewed chicken. Gee's offers a wide selection of sides. Patrons especially enjoy the cornbread (which is a great sweet complement to the spicy meats), steamed cabbage, and mac and cheese. Other sides on their menu are baked beans, coleslaw, festivals (deep-fried bread), fried okra, fried plantains, fries, green beans, greens, onion rings, pasta salad, potato salad, potato wedges, rice and peas, seasoned rice, and yams. If you have room for dessert, check out the peach cobbler and sweet potato pie.

Read full story
3 comments
Parma, OH

Looking for Thai Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, Ohio

The other day, I was in the mood for Thai food. Since I was in Parma, I went to Lotus Thai House. The restaurant is small - I actually missed it when I drove by it for the first time - and has an unassuming exterior.

Read full story
1 comments
Ohio State

3 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for some scrumptious baked goods in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with Resch's Bakery, which has been around for over a century and is considered one of the finest bakeries in the area. They're known for their fantastic donuts. You can't go wrong with a classic glazed donut. Customers also enjoy the bow tie donuts, apple fritters, and French crullers. The bakery also makes delicious cakes for special occasions from scratch, pies, cream horns, and Danish pastries. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, the bakery has great bread, including pretzels, bagels, garlic breadsticks, and more.

Read full story
Ohio State

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Are you looking for delicious Italian food in Ohio?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should visit this restaurant, which has been serving delicious Italian food for more than 100 years. When you try some of their food, you'll see why the restaurant has managed to stick around for so long. Customer favorites include the excellent lasagna, which is made from a decades-old recipe; chicken piccata, which has a white wine sauce, roasted red peppers, lemons, and capers; and manicotti, which features rolled pasta filled with seasoned ricotta and covered in marinara sauce. You should also check out the Italian wedding soup and bruschetta. If you have room for dessert, patrons recommend the tiramisu.

Read full story
4 comments
Cleveland, OH

Looking for Dessert in Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Asiatown

When I heard that Mango Mango Dessert was opening a location in Cleveland, I was excited. When it comes to Asian desserts in Cleveland, options can be kind of limited. The only places that immediately come to my mind are Koko Bakery and Ball Ball Waffle (which are both great by the way).

Read full story
Ohio State

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is not at all exhaustive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this joint serves some of the best wings in the area. Their jumbo wings have plenty of meat on them. You can get them plain or tossed in a variety of sauces. Sauce options include mild, medium, hot, inferno, gameday, ranch, Cajun ranch, teriyaki, honey mustard, mango habanero, smoky BBQ, BBQ, buffalo jerk, Jamaican jerk, sweet sriracha, butter garlic, parmesan garlic, and hot garlic. They also offer delicious dry rubs like Jamaican jerk, Erin's six pepper, and brown sugar bourbon. In addition to traditional wings, Dante's offers boneless wings.

Read full story
Ohio State

3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the hot dogs at this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve delicious Coney hot dogs with the tasty sauce, mustard, and onion. You can also add slaw, cheese, sauerkraut, and/or sport peppers. If you also want something sweet, customers highly recommend getting one of their milkshakes, which come in a variety of flavors such as banana, blueberry, cappuccino, salted caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow, and more (you can also mix up to 3 flavors).

Read full story
11 comments
Ohio State

3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.

Read full story
5 comments
Akron, OH

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.

Read full story
Ohio State

4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should check out this restaurant, which is a local favorite. Customers have raved about their chicken and waffles. The chicken is a juicy and crispy breast or thigh; and the waffles are flavored with rosemary, topped with powdered sugar, and served with Ohio maple syrup on the side. They also have delicious chicken sandwiches. If you like spice, check out their Nashville chicken sandwich, which comes with spicy schmaltz, pimento cheese, coleslaw, grilled pickles, and remoulade. If you don't care for spice, you can't go wrong with their Louisville sandwich, which has American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and Duke's mayo.

Read full story
2 comments
Ohio State

3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.

Read full story
5 comments
Cleveland, OH

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.

Read full story
1 comments
Westlake, OH

Looking for Indian Food in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, Ohio

The other day, before watching the new House Party reboot, I got Indian food at Biryani Hut, a local restaurant in Westlake, Ohio. Unfortunately, the House Party reboot turned out to be mediocre and only occasionally funny. However, the food at Biryani Hut was most certainly not mediocre!

Read full story
6 comments
Ohio State

3 Places To Get Seafood in Ohio

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this tavern. They're known for their oysters. Customers enjoy the oysters on the half shell. If you prefer your oysters to be served hot, customers also recommend the N’awlins style baked oysters. Another popular option is the restaurant's fish and chips, which feature fried fish caught in the Great Lakes and malt vinegar fries with coleslaw. If you want a seafood feast, check out the seafood tower, which includes 12 oysters on the half shell, a half-pound of peel and eat gulf shrimp, Louie dressed colossal crab, lobster tail, cocktail sauce, and pickled horseradish. If you have room for dessert, the Pearl has pies that are baked fresh every day.

Read full story
4 comments
Ohio State

3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio

If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.

Read full story
9 comments
Cleveland, OH

3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for soul food, you should consider visiting this local restaurant. To start, patrons recommend the soul rolls (egg rolls filled with chicken, greens, black beans, and roasted corn and served with spicy remoulade sauce on the side), fried green tomatoes, or catfish fingers, which are coated with corn flour before being deep-fried. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the crispy honey glazed fried chicken or catfish, which you can get either deep-fried or blackened. As for sides, check out the baked candied yams, house potatoes (which are sliced and baked in a tasty cream sauce), or collard greens, which have a bit of a kick.

Read full story
14 comments
Ohio State

3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?. If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).

Read full story
3 comments
Ohio State

3 Places To Get Japanese Food in Ohio

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants, which all serve delicious Japanese food (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you want a tasty bowl of ramen, you can't go wrong with this place in central Ohio. Customers enjoy their tonkotsu ramen, which has a delicious and creamy broth made from pork bones and chicken bones. You can add a variety of toppings to your ramen such as chashu pork, grilled chicken, gyoza, spicy pork kimchi, shrimp tempura, and more. Patrons also enjoy the restaurant's curry, which is made with 11 different fruits and vegetables plus 10 different spices, and highly recommend getting the curry with pork cutlets.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy