4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

Photo by Andy Wang on Unsplash

Are you craving some delicious fried fish?

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!).

Eastland Inn

If you're on the westside, you should visit this place in Berea. Their fish fry dinner consists of 4 fresh pieces of fried yellow lake perch covered with a light breading, coleslaw, and your choice of a side salad or soup (patrons especially enjoy the restaurant's clam chowder). They also offer perch tacos on soft shells with cilantro, ranch dressing, and lettuce.

Eastland Inn is located at 33 Eastland Rd, Berea, OH 44017.

The Fairmount

If you're in the mood for fish and chips, you can't go wrong with this bar located on the eastside. The Fairmount's fish and chips consist of two crispy pieces of battered cod, fries, a uniquely seasoned creamy cabbage slaw, and tartar sauce. If you have room for dessert, check out the salted caramel fried ice cream or triple layer chocolate cake, which comes with cherry and white chocolate ganache.

The Fairmount is located at 2448 Fairmount Blvd, Cleveland, OH 44106.

Gunselman's Tavern

Whether you're looking for fish and chips or yellow perch from the Great Lakes, you can't go wrong with this joint in Fairview Park. Their fish and chips include fried cod loins covered in beer batter, fries, tartar sauce, coleslaw, and lemon. Their yellow perch dinner consists of 3 pieces of fried yellow perch that were caught in the Great Lakes, fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, and lemon. They also serve a tasty fried shrimp dinner with cheddar mac and cheese, hushpuppies, and cocktail sauce.

Gunselman's Tavern is located at 21490 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH 44126.

Flat Iron Cafe

If you find yourself down in the Flats, you should check out this local favorite. They offer delicious fish and chips with cod covered in their signature beer batter, freshly cut fries, and coleslaw. They're also known for their fantastic fried perch (called Angel's Lake Perch on their menu). The fish comes from Lake Erie and is lightly breaded before being fried to crispy perfection. You can get a perch dinner with fries and coleslaw or order perch by the half-pound served family style.

Flat Iron Cafe is located at 1114 Center St, Cleveland, OH 44113.