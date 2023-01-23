3 Places To Get a Hot Dog in Ohio

Photo by Caleb Oquendo/Pexels

Are you looking for a tasty hot dog?

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local places (this list is by no means exhaustive!).

Tony's Coneys

If you're in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with the hot dogs at this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve delicious Coney hot dogs with the tasty sauce, mustard, and onion. You can also add slaw, cheese, sauerkraut, and/or sport peppers. If you also want something sweet, customers highly recommend getting one of their milkshakes, which come in a variety of flavors such as banana, blueberry, cappuccino, salted caramel, peanut butter, marshmallow, and more (you can also mix up to 3 flavors).

Tony's Coneys is located at 5266 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43228.

Hot Dog Heaven

For decades, this place in northeast Ohio has been living up to its name and serving delicious hot dogs. For breakfast, you can start your day with their breakfast hot dog, which is topped with scrambled eggs, fries, and shredded cheese. Later in the day, you can get a hot dog with complimentary toppings like ketchup, mustard, pickles, relish, chopped onions, jalapenos, and stadium mustard. For an additional charge, you can add toppings such as chili sauce, cheese sauce, kraut, slaw, bacon, and mac and cheese. In addition to their regular hot dogs, they offer jumbo hot dogs, kielbasa, and all-beef hot dogs. If you want some dessert, the restaurant has excellent milkshakes that come in flavors such as mint chocolate chip, strawberry, peach, pineapple, and more; floats; and flurries, which can be mixed with toppings such as cookie dough, peanut butter, hot fudge, pineapple, pecans, and more.

Hot Dog Heaven is located at 493 Cleveland Ave, Amherst, OH 44001.

Hot Dog Shoppe

If you're in the mood for a hot dog, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Customers love their chili hot dogs as well as their chili cheese dogs. They also offer all-beef hot dogs. Their chili is also delicious on their French fries. If you want something sweet, patrons highly enjoy their milkshakes.

Hot Dog Shoppe has 4 locations: Warren (740 W Market St, Warren, OH 44481), Girard (313 S State St, Girard, OH 44420), East Liverpool (320 Market St, East Liverpool, OH 43920), and Boardman (154 Boardman-Canfield Rd, Boardman, OH 44512).