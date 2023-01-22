3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio

Photo by Andrey Pronin/Getty Images

Are you craving some delicious German food?

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!).

Hansa Brewery

If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.

Hansa Brewery is located at 2717 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Valters at the Maennerchor

Located in central Ohio, this local favorite serves excellent German food. To start, customers strongly recommend getting a bowl of the bier cheese soup and hand-made sauerkraut balls, which have homemade corned beef and come with horseradish mustard. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the cast iron prime rib and pork schnitzel. On the weekends, the restaurant offers a fantastic brunch. Check out the breakfast skillet (which has home fries, egg, German and Polish sausage, cheddar cheese, peppers, and onions) and unique corned beef hash (which is made with the restaurant's homemade corned beef plus cabbage and egg).

Valters at the Maennerchor is located at 976 S High St, Columbus, OH 43206.

Amber Rose Restaurant

Since 1990, this restaurant located in an early 20th century building offers delicious European cuisine, including tasty German dishes. Check out their hunter schnitzel, which features a sautéed pretzel-crusted pork loin that's covered with Dijon cream sauce and comes with potato pancakes and house-made sauerkraut. Patrons also enjoy the traditional sauerbraten (marinated and grilled German flank steak) and jagerschnitzel (veal cutlets that have a light breading, Swiss cheese, and mushroom sauce and are served over a bed of spaetzle).

Amber Rose Restaurant is located at 1400 Valley St, Dayton, OH 45404.