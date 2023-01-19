3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

Photo by vm2002

Are you looking for delicious Chinese food?

If you're in Ohio, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!).

NE Chinese Restaurant

If you're in central Ohio and looking for Chinese food, you should check out this family-owned restaurant. To start, customers recommend the spicy potato salad. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the twice cooked fish (the fish is crispy and comes with plenty of spice), spicy pork with cilantro, and spicy fried chicken, which features popcorn chicken, chili oil, and plenty of hot peppers. They also have delicious salt and pepper tofu, spicy beef noodle soup, and cumin fried tofu. The restaurant also offers Chinese-American staples such as egg rolls, General Tso's chicken, and lo mein.

NE Chinese Restaurant is located at 2620 N High St, Columbus, OH 43202.

Szechuan Gourmet

Located in northeast Ohio, this restaurant offers both delicious Chinese-American classics and authentic Sichuan-style cuisine. If you're looking for Chinese-American fare, you can't go wrong with the sesame chicken, General Tso's chicken, and crab Rangoon. If you're looking for Sichuan cuisine, customers highly recommend getting one of their dried pots (warning: the dried pots are delicious but also very spicy), which come with plenty of vegetables, spice oil, and Sichuan peppercorns. Customers enjoy getting the dried pot with fish; they also offer dried pots with beef, lamb, chicken, shrimp, frog, and pork intestines. Other recommendations include their dan dan noodles and mapo tofu (both of which can be made without pork).

Szechuan Gourmet has two locations: Cleveland (1735 E 36th St, Cleveland, OH 44114) and Strongsville (18086 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136).

Fortune Noodle House

As the name of the restaurant would suggest, this place in southwestern Ohio has fantastic noodles. They're known for their hand-pulled noodles, which are made fresh in house. Patrons enjoy the pan-fried noodles with beef and beef noodle soup. If you want something spicier, check out the dan dan noodles and Chongqing spicy noodles. In addition to their noodles, the restaurant is known for their Mala bowl, which is a tasty and spicy stir fry that comes with cilantro and peanuts. You can get the Mala bowl with a variety of ingredients such as beef, beef tripe, quail eggs, shrimp, sliced lotus roots, sweet potato noodles, fried tofu, and more.

Fortune Noodle House is located at 349 Calhoun St #1332, Cincinnati, OH 45219.