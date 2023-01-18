3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Photo by Panama7/Getty Images Pro

Are you looking for a great bakery?

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local bakeries (this list is by no means comprehensive!).

The Stone Oven

If you're looking for a fantastic loaf of bread, you should check out this bakery on the eastside. Their breads are preservative-free and baked fresh every day with all natural ingredients. One of their most popular breads is their multigrain bread, which is made with whole wheat flour, sunflower kernels, sesame seeds, flax seeds, oat groats, and honey. You should also check out their Pugliese bread, which has a thick crust, is chewy on the inside, and is great for dipping into soups. If you prefer something sweet, they have a great selection of croissants, which are also baked fresh and in house.

The Stone Oven has two locations: Cleveland Heights (2267 Lee Rd, Cleveland, OH 44118) and Woodmere (28601 Chagrin Blvd #910, Woodmere, OH 44122).

Presti's Bakery

Located in Cleveland's Little Italy neighborhood, Presti's has some of the most delectable baked goods in the area. You can't go wrong with a slice of their delicious cassata cake, which has moist white cake, fresh strawberries, and whipped cream. You also should check out their tiramisu, carrot cake, cannoli, lemon squares, and sfogliatelle. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, they offer fresh bread and pizza by the slice. If you have time to take a seat and sit down for a bit, pair one of their desserts with a cup of their espresso. And be sure to take a number at the front as soon as you walk in.

Presti's Bakery is located at 12101 Mayfield Rd, Cleveland, OH 44106.

Gentile's Bakery, Catering & Deli

If you find yourself on the westside, you should check out this place in Parma. Check out their cassata cake, which has layers of sponge cake plus plenty of pastry cream and fresh strawberries, and tiramisu. They also have a chocolate version of their cassata cake and a more traditional version called cassata siciliana that's made with rum, sweet ricotta, and chocolate chips. They also have great cannoli, cupcakes, and cookies. If you prefer something more savory, they offer delicious subs that are served on their homemade bread.

Gentile's Bakery, Catering & Deli is located at 5626 Broadview Rd, Parma, OH 44134.