3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area

Are you craving delicious soul food?

If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland.

Zanzibar Soul Fusion

If you're looking for soul food, you should consider visiting this local restaurant. To start, patrons recommend the soul rolls (egg rolls filled with chicken, greens, black beans, and roasted corn and served with spicy remoulade sauce on the side), fried green tomatoes, or catfish fingers, which are coated with corn flour before being deep-fried. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the crispy honey glazed fried chicken or catfish, which you can get either deep-fried or blackened. As for sides, check out the baked candied yams, house potatoes (which are sliced and baked in a tasty cream sauce), or collard greens, which have a bit of a kick.

Zanzibar Soul Fusion has two locations: Shaker Square (13225 Shaker Square #2314, Cleveland, OH 44120) and downtown (627 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44115).

Open Pitt Bar-B-Que

Located in Cleveland's Forrest Hill neighborhood on the eastside, this unassuming takeout joint offers some of the most delicious soul food in the area. You can't go wrong with the deep-fried pork chops (customers recommend getting them covered in gravy), catfish, rib tips, and wings. Open Pitt also serves some of the city's best Polish boys with plenty of fries, coleslaw, and barbecue sauce. If you have room for dessert, try a slice of their pineapple upside-down cake or lemon cake.

Open Pitt Bar-B-Que is located at 12335 St Clair Ave., Cleveland, OH 44108.

Angie's Soul Cafe

If you want great soul food, you can't go wrong with this local chain, which has been cooking up delicious food for decades. Check out the catfish, which is fried to well-seasoned perfection; smothered pork chops, which are covered in a delicious gravy; and baked chicken with dressing. As for sides, you can't go wrong with the collard greens, mac and cheese, black-eyed peas, and/or candied yams. If you have room for something sweet, check out their peach cobbler or sweet potato pie.

Angie's Soul Cafe has three locations: Midtown (7815 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland, OH 44103), Uptown (16906 Harvard Ave, Cleveland, OH 44128), and Emery & Green (23041 Emery Rd, Cleveland, OH 44128).