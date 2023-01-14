3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

Are you in the mood for some delicious chicken wings?

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all exhaustive!).

Dina's Pizza & Pub

Located in northeast Ohio, this local favorite serves some of the best wings in the area. Their wings are perfectly crispy, and you can get them tossed in a variety of house-made sauces. You can't go wrong with classics like buffalo sauce or Dina's famous homemade ranch. The joint is also known for their house hot sauce, which is sweet and tangy with plenty of heat. If you're looking for something milder, you can't go wrong with their house mild sauce, which retains the sweetness and tanginess of their house hot sauce without having nearly as much heat. People who like their sauces really hot should consider the 911 sauce, which is the hottest sauce Dina's offers.

Dina's Pizza & Pub is located at 5701 Memphis Ave, Cleveland, OH 44144.

Northside Yacht Club

If you find yourself in the southwestern part of Ohio, you should check out the smoked wings at this local joint. The wings are great on their own, but you can also order them with tasty homemade sauces on the side. Sauce options include buffalo, tangy BBQ, sesame ginger, habanero garlic, parmesan garlic, Jamaican jerk, and cilantro honey lime. If you're vegan, Northside Yacht Club also offers delicious cauliflower wings.

Northside Yacht Club is located at 4231 Spring Grove Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45223.

Roadhouse Wings & Grille

If you're in central Ohio and looking for crispy chicken wings with delectable sauces, you should check out this strip-mall joint. They offer both traditional and boneless wings, and their sauces range from mild to extra-hot. If extra-hot isn't enough for you, you can request your sauce to be made ABG, which is the hottest level Roadhouse offers. Sauce options include Cajun BBQ, garlic, teriyaki, house (a sweet and spicy sauce that's similar to General Tso's), buffalo (the joint recommends getting the buffalo with at least a medium heat because they say the mild buffalo sauce is mostly butter), mango habanero, lemon pepper, BBQ, Jamaican jerk BBQ, and sriracha.

Roadhouse Wings & Grille is located at 2177 Hilliard Rome Rd, Hilliard, OH 43026.

