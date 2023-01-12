3 Places To Get Breakfast in Ohio

Photo by Oleksandr Prokopenko

Are you looking for a great breakfast?

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!).

Scratch Restaurant

This place in northeast Ohio serves some of the most delicious breakfasts in the area. They offer sausage that's flavorful as well as homemade. If you're looking for a sweet way to start your morning, check out their banana and bourbon caramel pudding French toast, which is topped with a delectable homemade bourbon caramel sauce and whipped cream that's infused with maple syrup. You also can't go wrong with their tiramisu pancake. As for savory options, patrons recommend the steak and eggs (the steak is a ribeye with a chili rub) and breakfast burrito, which is stuffed with braised pork shoulder, home fries, scrambled eggs, salsa, and cheddar.

Scratch Restaurant is located at 6595 Brecksville Rd, Independence, OH 44131.

Grand Day Cafe

If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with breakfast at this local favorite. Customers love their eggs benedict; you can't go wrong with the classic eggs benedict with Canadian bacon, but patrons also love the chicken benedict, which swaps the English muffin with a buttermilk biscuit and swaps the Canadian bacon with fried chicken tenders. They also have a great club breakfast sandwich with a fried egg, grilled ham, bacon, and cheddar jack cheese on grilled sourdough. Patrons also love their cheesy omelet, which uses 5 different types of cheese (cheddar, white American, provolone, Swiss, and Monterey Jack).

Grand Day Cafe is located at 1284 W 5th Ave, Columbus, OH 43212.

B&A Street Kitchen

Located in the southwestern part of Ohio, this restaurant is known for their delicious breakfasts. If you're looking for a big meal, you can't go wrong with the Southern Belt, which includes two eggs, home fries, a big biscuit, peppered milk gravy, and your choice of house-made goetta, bone-in country ham, or fried chicken breast (if you're vegan, they offer vegan goetta, and you can swap the eggs with tofu scramble or chorizo tofu). Patrons also enjoy the huevos rancheros and churro style pancakes, which are covered with dulce de leche, cinnamon, and whipped cream.

B&A Street Kitchen is located at 1500 Race St, Cincinnati, OH 45202.