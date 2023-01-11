3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland Area

Photo by Joshua Resnick

Are you in the mood for Mexican food?

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is not meant to be comprehensive!).

Villa y Zapata

If you're on the westside, you should check out this place in Cleveland's Cudell neighborhood. Customers enjoy the enchiladas, which can be filled with either ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken (they can also be made vegetarian). Patrons especially enjoy having their enchiladas topped with the restaurant's delicious mole. Other popular dishes include the chile relleno (many customers say it's among the best they've ever had) and the delicious chicken soup, which also has rice, pieces of avocado, and pico de gallo.

Villa y Zapata is located at 8505 Madison Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102.

Tres Potrillos

Located in Beachwood, this restaurant has been serving delicious and fresh Mexican cuisine since 2009. Customer recommendations include the shrimp chimichanga (which is filled with grilled shrimp cooked with onions, tomatoes, and peppers and is covered with melted cheese and red salsa), seafood enchiladas (which are stuffed with shrimp, scallops, crab, and vegetables and topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream, and cheese sauce), and street tacos, which come with steak, chorizo, pineapple, cilantro, onions, and spicy tomatillo sauce. If you need a vegetarian option, customers enjoy the avocado tacos, which in addition to freshly sliced avocado, come with chopped tomatoes, red onion, and cilantro. If you need something to drink, patrons love the margaritas.

Tres Potrillos is located at 25765 Chagrin Blvd, Beachwood, OH 44122.

Cozumel

If you're craving Mexican food, you can't go wrong with this local chain. Check out the enchiladas verdes, which are filled with chicken and covered with green tomatillo sauce; Mexican tacos, which are filled with a mix of tender steak and chorizo and come with cilantro, onions, tomatillo, rice, and beans; and burrito a la diabla, which is filled with spicy grilled chicken and chorizo.

Cozumel has several locations in Greater Cleveland: Broadview Heights (9214 Broadview Rd, Broadview Heights, OH 44147), Brunswick (625 Pearl Rd, Brunswick, OH 44212), Independence (5555 Brecksville Rd, Independence, OH 44131), Lakewood (16512 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107), Richfield (4880 Brecksville Rd, Richfield, OH 44286), and West 150th (4195 W 150th St, Cleveland, OH 44135).