4 Places To Get Italian Beef in Ohio

Are you craving a delicious Italian beef sandwich?

If you're in the state of Ohio, you should check out these local places.

Loops

Located in central Ohio, this restaurant has a delicious Italian beef sandwich that earned Guy Fieri's stamp of approval. Their Italian beef sandwich comes on a hoagie with either mild or hot giardiniera. You can get the sandwich dipped, dry, or with au jus on the side (customers highly recommend getting it dipped!). If you have room for something sweet, try the baklava.

Loops is located at 1629 Northwest Blvd, Columbus, OH 43212.

Au Jus

If you find yourself in northeast Ohio, you should check out this recently opened restaurant, which specializes in Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches. The sandwiches come with plenty of beef, cheese (either swiss or provolone), and sausage. Patrons highly recommend getting the sandwiches dipped in au jus and getting a side of either the fresh cut fries or fresh battered onion rings.

Au Jus is located at 5875 Broadview Rd Unit B, Parma, OH 44134.

Cincy Steak and Lemonade

This place in the southwestern part of Ohio offers a delicious Italian beef sandwich. In addition to plenty of meat, the sandwich comes with mozzarella and hot giardiniera peppers, and comes drenched in gravy. If you're looking for a beverage to pair with your sandwich, the joint, of course, has lemonade, which you can get regular or with flavors such as blue raspberry, cherry, grape, mango, pineapple, watermelon, and more.

Cincy Steak and Lemonade is located at 2607 Short Vine St, Cincinnati, OH 45219.

Chicago Post Cafe

This family-owned restaurant in the northwestern part of the state has great Chicago-style fare, including Chicago-style Italian beef sandwiches. The sandwiches come stuffed with meat, hot giardiniera peppers, and green peppers. You can either have your au jus on the side or request to have your sandwich dipped in it (customers recommend getting it dipped). They also offer an Italian beef sandwich with sausage. If you have room for dessert, patrons recommend the donuts. You can't go wrong with a fluffy glazed donut, apple bear claw, and custard filled donut.

Chicago Post Cafe is located at 5658 Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43615.