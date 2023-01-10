3 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

Photo by Emanuel Ekström on Unsplash

Are you looking for a delicious burger?

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local joints (this list is not at all comprehensive!).

The Thurman Cafe

This restaurant in central Ohio serves some of the most delicious burgers in the area. In addition to their great taste, their burgers are known for their big size (their burger patty weighs 12 ounces). You can't go wrong with the Thurman burger, which comes with ham, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, mozzarella, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, and mayo. You should also check out the A-1 burger (which comes with a beef patty cooked in A-1 sauce plus Swiss, lettuce, tomato, raw onion, and onion straws) and bleu cheese burger (which comes with bleu cheese dressing, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato, pickle, raw onion, and mayo). If you're really hungry, go for the Thurmanator, which comes with two juicy 12-ounce patties, mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickle, banana peppers, bacon, cheddar, sautéed onions, sauteed mushrooms, ham, mozzarella, and American cheese.

The Thurman Cafe is located at 183 Thurman Ave, Columbus, OH 43206.

Hamburger Inn Diner

Since 1932, this local diner has been offering fantastic burgers. Their fresh beef patties are made with black angus steak and range from a quarter pound to 12 ounces. You can't go wrong with a classic hamburger. The hangover burger is also great (comes with bacon, an egg, and American cheese) as well as the bacon bleu cheese burger.

Hamburger Inn Diner is located at 16 N Sandusky St, Delaware, OH 43015.

The City Square Steakhouse

In addition to fine steaks, this steakhouse has a bar menu with great burgers. You can't go wrong with their signature classic cheeseburger, which comes with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and the house burger sauce. They also have a great mushroom swiss burger with locally sourced mushrooms and rosemary-mustard and a California burger with avocado, red onion, spinach, and garlic red pepper mayo. If you're vegetarian, you can swap the beef patty with a veggie burger. If you have room for something sweet, customers say the Chicago butter cake is a must. Served warm, this cake comes with vanilla ice cream, berries, and caramel sauce.

The City Square Steakhouse is located at 148 S Market St, Wooster, OH 44691.