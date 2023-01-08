4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in Cleveland

Photo by EzumeImages/Getty Images

Are you looking for a mouthwatering cheesesteak?

If you're in Cleveland, you should visit these local joints.

Uncle JoJo’s Philly Steak

If you're looking for a bite to eat in the Civic Center District, you should consider grabbing a cheesesteak at this restaurant. Get their original cheesesteak, which comes with steak, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, green peppers, white American cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes. If you want more meat and cheese, check out the bacon 4 cheese steak; in addition to steak and white American cheese, this sandwich comes with bacon, swiss cheese, provolone, and cheddar cheese. They also offer a pizza-inspired cheesesteak with steak, pepperoni, grilled onions, green peppers, provolone, pizza sauce, Italian seasoning, mayo, lettuce, and tomatoes, and they have a great chicken Philly.

Uncle JoJo's Philly Steak is located at 1405 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH 44114.

XYZ the Tavern

Located in Cleveland's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, XYZ offers a delicious Cleveland cheesesteak with brisket, cheese sauce, onions, mushrooms, and chipotle banana pepper relish. If you need something to drink with your sandwich, XYZ has a great selection of beers and an extensive selection of whiskeys.

XYZ the Tavern is located at 6419 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102.

Capo Steaks

If you find yourself near Case Western Reserve University, you should visit this local restaurant. They claim to be the "boss of the cheesesteaks," and when you try one of their sandwiches, you'll be inclined to agree. Check out the original cheesesteak, which has ribeye steak, grilled onions, Capo sauce, and white American cheese. Customers also enjoy their Best of Both Worlds sandwich, which has both ribeye steak and chicken, grilled onions, and white American cheese. Mushroom fans will enjoy the mushroom steak, and if a pizza-inspired cheesesteak sounds good to you, check out the pizza steak, which has steak and grilled onions, plus house marinara sauce, provolone, and garlic butter.

Capo Steaks is located at 11332 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106.

Local West

Also located in Cleveland's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood, this restaurant serves a delectable cheesesteak sandwich with tender slices of sirloin steak, grilled portobello, grilled onions, provolone, and mayo on a baguette.

Local West is located at 7402 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102.