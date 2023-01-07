3 Places To Get Chinese Food in Ohio

Photo by hanasunrise/Getty Images

Are you craving Chinese food?

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!).

ChiliSpot

If you like spicy Chinese food, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Popular dishes include the Chongqing popcorn chicken (the chicken is delicious and perfectly crispy, but be prepared for a lot of heat!); Sichuan wontons, a spicy take on the dumplings (the restaurant also offers non-spicy wonton soup); and storm fillet fish, which features crispy fish with plenty of chilies and heat. If you prefer your food less spicy, customers recommend the bean curd with egg yolk, sesame chicken, and sweet and sour short ribs. If you have room for dessert, check out the Sichuan-style sweet ice jelly, which customers say is especially great after consuming spicy food.

ChiliSpot is located at 1178 Kenny Centre Mall, Columbus, OH 43220.

Uncle Yip's

Located in the southwestern part of Ohio, this restaurant is known for their delicious Chinese food. They're known for their great dim sum. Patrons recommend the steamed egg custard buns, chicken feet with black bean sauce, steamed shrimp dumplings, pork and shrimp shumai, and pan-fried turnip cakes with Chinese sausage. Outside of dim sum, customers enjoy their stuffed eggplant with black bean sauce, Peking duck, Cantonese roast duck, rock salt shrimp, and rock salt frog legs. They also offer Chinese-American staples like orange chicken, crab Rangoon, and fried rice.

Uncle Yip's is located at 10736 Reading Rd #2529, Cincinnati, OH 45241.

Siam Cafe

In addition to Thai dishes, this place in northeast Ohio serves great Chinese food. If you're feeling a little adventurous, customers recommend starting with the jelly fish cold plate appetizer. You also can't go wrong with their shrimp wonton soup, deep fried tofu stuffed with shrimp, Peking duck, and string beans in garlic sauce. If you're craving a sweet beverage, the restaurant also offers great bubble tea that comes in flavors such as coffee, Thai tea, taro, melon, mango, coconut, green apple, and lychee. If you have room for dessert, customers enjoy the mango mousse cake.

Siam Cafe is located at 3951 St Clair Ave NE, Cleveland, OH 44114.