Looking for Japanese Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, Ohio

To celebrate a year of slightly more financially successful writing (hey, improvement is improvement, no matter how small), I treated myself to lunch at a local Japanese restaurant near the end of 2022.

I went to Mizu Sushi, which is located in a small strip mall across the street from the Sam's Club on Brookpark Road.

Despite the restaurant's size (which is small) and exterior (which is unassuming), Mizu offers delicious food. Of course, as the name of the place would suggest, they have great sushi, and I ordered one of the sushi bar appetizers, tuna tataki.

Photo by the author

The restaurant also has sukiyaki - a hot pot dish - on their menu, and to my knowledge, Mizu Sushi is the only restaurant in Greater Cleveland that offers the dish (feel free to correct me below in the comments if I'm wrong).

In addition to my tuna tataki appetizer, I ordered sukiyaki because it sounded like a dish that was perfect for the chilly winter (spoiler alert - it was).

When the tuna tataki came out, I had to remind myself to take a picture before devouring the thinly sliced pieces of fish. After I took a picture, I proceeded to immediately stuff my mouth with tuna. The tuna was fresh and lightly pan-seared. It was covered in some masago (the little orange fish eggs) and a pleasantly tart ponzu sauce.

After I finished my tuna tataki, my sukiyaki came out piping hot in a large black bowl. Inside the bowl were thin slices of beef, big pieces of tofu, clear potato noodles, and broth flavored with sukiyaki sauce. The sukiyaki also came with a raw egg on the side, which my server helpfully broke for me and dropped into the hot soup.

Photo by the author

The soup was warm, a perfect balm for the cold winter day, and the sukiyaki sauce added a surprisingly pleasant sweetness to the dish. I happily slurped up the noodles, and devoured the beef and tofu, both of which I dipped into the egg.

I was tempted to order dessert, but I saw that it was nearing closing time (for lunch, the restaurant opens at 11 AM and closes at 3 PM before reopening for dinner at 4:30), so I got the check instead. Besides, I was full from the tuna tataki and sukiyaki, so I didn't really need to get the ice cream tempura or tempura cheesecake.

But perhaps I'll order dessert next time :)

Mizu Sushi is located at 10219 Brookpark Rd, Parma, OH 44130.