3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Isla Chiu

Are you looking for a delicious breakfast?

If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!).

Flury's Cafe

Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.

Flury's Cafe is located at 2202 Front St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.

Julian's

If you're on the hunt for a great breakfast, you should visit this local favorite. Customers strongly recommend the biscuits with homemade sausage gravy and their breakfast sandwiches, which come with fluffy scrambled eggs, American cheese, your choice of meat, and your choice of bread. Patrons also enjoy the three-egg omelets, pancakes, and home fries.

Julian's is located at 314 Pioneer St, Akron, OH 44305.

Michael's AM

If you're in the valley, this restaurant is a fantastic option for breakfast. If you're looking for a savory way to start your day, you should check out the avocado toast (which comes with avocado on wheat bread plus roasted tomatoes, poached eggs, and your choice of bacon, sausage patty, sausage link, ham, Canadian bacon, or kielbasa), crab cake benedict (which comes with crab cakes, poached eggs, spinach, and their delicious hollandaise sauce), and breakfast quesadilla, which is filled with bacon, egg, avocado, cheddar, onion, peppers, and tomatoes and comes with sour cream and salsa on the side. If you're looking for a sweet breakfast, try the stuffed waffles (the filling includes their homemade sweet cream cheese and your choice of fresh fruit or chocolate chips; you can also have the waffles stuffed with the restaurant's cinnamon apple filling, which is also homemade) or crepes, which are filled with your choice of fruit and sweet cream cheese and covered with whipped cream and flavored syrup. The restaurant's food is prepared with fresh and organic ingredients, including the eggs.

Michael's AM is located at 1562 Akron Peninsula Rd #120, Akron, OH 44313.

