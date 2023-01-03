4 Places To Get Wings in the Cleveland Area

Photo by mphillips007/Getty Images Signature

Are you in the mood for delicious wings?

If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places.

Lino's

This joint on the eastside is known for their mouthwatering oven-baked wings. You can get your wings tossed in a variety of sauces with heat levels ranging from mild to very hot. Other sauce options include BBQ, hot BBQ, honey mustard, teriyaki, sweet chili, Cajun (you can also get a dry version of Cajun), Caribbean jerk, dry ranch, six pepper blend, garlic, garlic parmesan, hot garlic, and hot garlic parmesan.

Lino's is located at 29804 Euclid Ave, Wickliffe, OH 44092.

ZZ's Big Top

If you're craving wings, you can't go wrong with this joint. You can either get your wings tossed in one of their tasty sauces or with one of their delicious dry rubs. If you like your wings spicy, the joint offers plenty of sauce options: fire in the hole, buffalo blaze, Nashville hot sauce, firecracker, sriracha bourbon, and hot versions of buffalo, buffalo ranch, garlic, and garlic parmesan. If you prefer your wings more mild, they offer mild buffalo, mild buffalo ranch, honey mustard, garlic parmesan, honey BBQ, and teriyaki. As for dry rubs, the joint offers six pepper blend, Cajun, Cajun/mesquite, buffalo, buffalo ranch, Jamaican jerk, mesquite, lemon pepper, special house seasoning, and ranch.

ZZ's Big Top is located at 35015 Detroit Rd, Avon, OH 44011.

The Brew Kettle

You can't go wrong with the delicious smoked wings at the Brew Kettle. You can get the wings with your choice of BBQ, teriyaki, Chinese red chili, buffalo, or spicy Kitka BBQ sauce or with the original dry rub.

The Brew Kettle has a few locations: Strongsville (8377 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136), Amherst (300 Church St, Amherst, OH 44001), Hudson (11 Atterbury Boulevard, Hudson, OH 44236), and Mentor (7850 Mentor Ave suite 200B, Mentor, OH 44060).

The Foundry

In addition to holding concerts, this place in Lakewood offers delicious wings. They offer a wide selection of sauces, including sweet (such as foundry BBQ, sweet chili BBQ, and teriyaki), mild (like Jameson & ginger BBQ and garlic parmesan buffalo), medium (like cilantro lime buffalo and sriracha pineapple BBQ), and hot (such as six pepper buffalo and cherry chipotle buffalo). They also have some tasty dry rubs (customers especially enjoy the fairy dust).

The Foundry is located at 11729 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107.