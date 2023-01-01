3 Places To Get Japanese Food in Ohio

Are you looking for some great Japanese food?

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!).

Sushiko

Located in central Ohio, this restaurant serves fantastic sushi. Customers love their spicy scallop roll, cherry blossom roll (a California roll topped with tuna, avocado, spicy crab salad, crunch, and a special sauce), and super crunch roll (a deep fried roll with white tuna, snapper, crab, avocado, cucumber, asparagus, and spicy sauce). They also have delicious chicken teriyaki and udon noodle bowls (customers especially enjoy the tempura udon, which comes with shrimp tempura on the side). If you have room for dessert, check out the tempura ice cream.

Sushiko is located at 122 Hutchinson Ave, Columbus, OH 43235.

Issho Ni Ramen, Sushi & Hibachi

If you're looking for delicious sushi, you can't go wrong with this place in Northeast Ohio. You can't go wrong with classic sushi rolls like a tuna roll or rainbow roll. They also have great specialty rolls like the red dragon roll (filled with spicy tuna, cucumber, and avocado and topped with seared tuna, spicy yuzu sauce, scallions, sesame seeds, and bell peppers) and Euclid roll (filled with crab, cucumber, and avocado and topped with baked salmon, sesame seeds, masago, scallions, and eel sauce). If you don't care for sushi, customers have raved about their ramen. Check out their spicy tonkotsu ramen (which has a flavorful pork broth mixed with a homemade spicy paste and comes in 5 different levels; order level 5 if you're feeling particularly brave or you like really spicy food) and black ramen, which has a delicious pork broth mixed with squid ink and black garlic oil.

Issho Ni Ramen, Sushi & Hibachi is located at 34302 Euclid Ave unit 1-2, Willoughby, OH 44094.

Rokaru Ramen

If you're in southwestern Ohio and craving a bowl of ramen, you should visit this joint. Their menu has a few great ramen options, but you can also build your own bowl of ramen. First, choose your soup. The restaurant offers 3 broth options: tonkotsu (a creamy pork broth), chicken, and vegetable. Second, you choose your tare (flavor base). Again, Rokaru offers 3 options: shoyu (soy sauce), miso, and shio (salt). Third, add toppings. The restaurant offers toppings such as pork belly, scallions, shrimp tempura, fried tofu, corn, and more. Fourth, choose your aroma oil. Choose from scallions, black garlic, sesame, and schmaltz. And finally, choose your spice level. Levels range from 0 (not spicy) to 3 (on fire).

Rokaru Ramen is located at 9405 Kenwood Rd Ste B, Blue Ash, OH 45242.

