3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

Are you looking for a delicious burger in Greater Akron?

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in the area.

Main Street Saloon

If you like your burgers big and juicy, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Their classic jumbo burger has a half-pound beef patty, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle. Customers also love the Bomb burger (which comes with pepper jack cheese, bacon, red onions, lettuce, a delicious special sauce, and a pretzel bun), Big D's favorite (which is topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon, and white American cheese), and Mean Marlene (which is topped with hot yellow pepper rings and pepper jack cheese). If you want a lighter burger, they offer a junior burger with a quarter-pound patty. Customers also recommend their filet mignon sandwich, which comes with four ounces of steak, grilled onion, mushrooms, and white American cheese.

Main Street Saloon is located at 1481 S Main St, Akron, OH 44301.

Dilly's Drive In

Since 1985, this joint has been serving delicious Dilly burgers, which come with their two homemade sauces, pickle, and cheese. They also offer a great mushroom cheeseburger and western burger, which is a cheeseburger topped with BBQ sauce, bacon, and grilled onions. If you have room for something sweet, getting one of their milkshakes is a must. You can't go wrong with classic vanilla or chocolate. They also offer shake flavors like grape, orange, root beer, cherry, mint, banana, peanut butter, strawberry, and more.

Dilly's Drive In has two locations: Akron (1921 Triplett Blvd, Akron, OH 44312) and Peninsula (4280 State Rd, Peninsula, OH 44264).

Skyway Drive-In

If you want a great burger, you should check out this joint. Customers love their Sky Hi burger, which comes with two patties, cheese, lettuce, pickles, and their special sauce (they also offer a bigger version called the Skyscraper with two quarter-pound patties). You also can't go wrong with Aunt Ruth's onion ring burger. If you're really hungry, go for the Ultimate, which comes with three quarter-pound patties plus cheese, lettuce, tomato, and that special sauce.

Skyway Drive-In is located at 951 East Turkeyfoot Lake Road, Akron, OH 44312.