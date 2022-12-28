3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by smpics/Getty Images Signature

Are you looking for great Italian food?

If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!).

Osteria Italian

Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.

Osteria Italian is located on the first floor of Ohio Savings Plaza at 1801 E 9th St, Cleveland, OH 44114.

Pasqualone's

If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this fantastic restaurant. Check out their veal dishes such as their veal loaf (which is filled with spinach, provolone, prosciutto di Parma, hard-boiled egg, toasted pine nuts, and an imported sheep's milk cheese), veal parmesan (which features their homemade red sauce made with fresh sautéed vegetables, herbs, and imported olive oil), and veal marsala. They also have fantastic meatballs made with veal and great lasagna, which has braised pork shoulder and is made with six different cheeses. Every meal also comes with a garden salad and Italian bread. If you have room for dessert, check out their cannoli. They also have gelato and sorbet that are imported from Italy.

Pasqualone's is located at 5766 Emporium Square, Columbus, OH 43231.

Silvestro's Depot Cafe

For decades, this family-owned restaurant has been serving delicious Italian food with generous portions. Locals rave about their king prime rib, which is slow-roasted with a special seasoning; lobster tail, which is broiled to perfection and comes with drawn butter; lobster and shrimp linguini, which features a garlic, butter, and oil sauce; eggplant parmesan, which is covered in their delicious homemade marinara sauce; and homemade lasagna.

Silvestro's Depot Cafe is located at 470 Railroad St, Painesville, OH 44077.