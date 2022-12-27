Cleveland, OH

3 Places To Get Greek Food in Cleveland

Isla Chiu

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L8Vup_0jvYv00d00
Photo byJoshua Resnick

Are you in the mood for some delicious Greek food?

If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local businesses.

Astoria Cafe & Market

This place on the westside is named after the neighborhood in Queens, New York, which is known for its big Greek community and variety of Greek eateries. Astoria - the Cleveland restaurant - boasts delectable charcuterie boards and cheese boards. Check out their Mediterranean board, which has delicious things like marinated artichoke hearts, Greek feta cheese, grape leaves, and more. Customers also recommend the restaurant's saganaki (pan-seared kasseri cheese, which is made with mostly sheep milk and some goat milk), octopus alla Karvouna (octopus that's poached in white wine, lemon, and garlic before being grilled and topped with extra virgin olive oil, cabernet vinegar, cracked black pepper, and Herbes de Provence), and lamb shank. If you have room for something sweet, their baklava is a must.

Astoria Cafe & Market is located at 5417 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102.

Simply Greek

If you're craving Greek food, you can't go wrong with this restaurant on the eastside. You can't go wrong with their gyros, which are full of rotisserie-cooked seasoned lamb and beef meat, mixed greens, tomato, red onion, and tzatziki sauce. Other customer recommendations include their tasty chicken souvlaki, their famous burgers (which have half-pound patties made with real premium Black Angus beef), and grilled lamb chops. If you have room for dessert, check out their baklava or rice pudding.

Simply Greek is located at 33700 Aurora Rd, Solon, OH 44139.

Greek Village Grille

Fans of gyros will love this local favorite in Lakewood. People love the American gyro, which comes with the lamb-beef-blend meat. If you want a more authentic gyro, get the Greek gyro, which has thin slices of marinated pork. You can get your gyros either "regular style" (with tomato, onion, and tzatziki sauce) or "dirty style" (with onion, yellow mustard, and fries). Patrons also highly recommend the hummus, spanakopita (phyllo dough filled with spinach and feta cheese), and pastitsio (Greek-style lasagna). If you have room for dessert, check out the baklava. They offer traditional baklava filled with honey, spices, and walnuts and a milk-chocolate-covered baklava.

Greek Village Grille is located at 14019 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107.

