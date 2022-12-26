3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio

Photo by bhofack2/Getty Images Pro

Are you looking for some delicious soul food?

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!).

LaGlory's Soulfood Cafe

If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this restaurant, which has been serving tasty homemade soul food since it opened its doors in 2013. Check out delicious staples like crispy fried chicken, smothered pork chops, and meatloaf. Each dinner comes with some of their great cornbread and your choice of two sides. Customers particularly enjoy the collard greens, sweet potatoes, and mac and cheese. If you're in the mood for something a little more adventurous, patrons enjoy the restaurant's liver and onions. If you have room for dessert, check out their sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or carrot cake.

LaGlory's Soulfood Cafe is located at 3350 Allegheny Ave, Columbus, OH 43209.

Rasheedah's Cafe

Located in southwestern Ohio, this place serves delectable soul food that's also halal. Customer recommendations include the salmon croquettes and fried chicken. Throughout the week, they also serve some daily specials. If you come here on Wednesday, patrons recommend trying the African red salmon, and if you come here on Sunday, customers say the jerk chicken is fantastic (though you also can't go wrong with either the jerk lamb or jerk duck). As for sides, patrons especially enjoy the tender cabbage, mac and cheese, and greens.

Rasheedah's Cafe is located at 5922 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45224.

J'Mae's Home Cooking

If you're in the northwestern part of the state, you should check out this local favorite. You can't go wrong with the fried catfish that's seasoned to perfection, meatloaf, and fried chicken wings. Each dinner comes with two sides. The restaurant has a wide selection of delicious sides including spaghetti, baked beans, black-eyed peas, green beans, mac and cheese, dirty rice, fried okra, and more. If you have room for dessert, check out the strawberry cheesecake or chocolate cake. If you need something to drink with your meal, the restaurant offers homemade sweet tea.

J'Mae's Home Cooking is located at 3312 Glendale Ave, Toledo, OH 43614.