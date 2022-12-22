3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area

Photo by Oleksandr Prokopenko

Are you in the mood for a delicious breakfast?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means exhaustive!).

Grumpy's Cafe

This local favorite in the Tremont neighborhood offers great breakfast. Customers enjoy the breakfast tacos (which consist of two soft tacos that are filled with scrambled eggs, your choice of chicken or pork chorizo, and cheddar; are topped with diced tomatoes and avocado; and come with a side of Cajun home fries, sour cream, and salsa), the classic eggs benedict, biscuits with sausage gravy, and huevos rancheros. If you prefer something sweet, check out their cinnamon apple walnut French toast, which is made with their house-made wheat bread and covered with walnuts and cinnamon-glazed apples. You also can't go wrong with their smothered French toast, which has sweet cream cheese, fresh strawberries with a strawberry glaze drizzle, and whipped cream.

Grumpy's Cafe is located at 2621 W 14th St, Cleveland, OH 44113.

Addy's Diner

If you're seeking a delicious breakfast, you should check out this diner in the Gateway District. Customers strongly recommend the eggs benedict, the diner omelet (which is stuffed with spinach, pepper, onion, mushroom, tomato, and cheese), and Addy's Grand Slam, which comes with two pancakes, two eggs, home fries, and your choice of ham, bacon, or sausage.

Addy's Diner is located at 530 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115.

Le Petit Triangle Cafe

If you prefer to eat breakfast later in the day, you should check out the delicious brunch at this restaurant in Cleveland's Ohio City neighborhood. Patrons love the savory crepes, which can be made with either white flour or gluten-free buckwheat flour. The ratatouille crepe is a delicious vegetarian option and, in addition to house-made ratatouille, comes with comte cheese and béchamel sauce. The smoked salmon crepe is also great and comes with Boursin cheese, spinach, red onion, and capers. If you have a sweet tooth, check out the banana foster crepe (which has sauteed sweetened bananas, dark rum, and vanilla ice cream) and chocolate lovers crepe (which comes with either French dark chocolate or Nutella and whipped cream). And where else in Cleveland can you get escargots at 10 in the morning?

Le Petit Triangle Cafe is located at 1881 Fulton Rd, Cleveland, OH 44113.