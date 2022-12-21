3 Places To Get Wings in Ohio

Photo by KoriKobayashi/Getty Images Pro

Are you looking for delicious wings in Ohio?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!).

Oak Tavern

Located in southwestern Ohio, this local bar serves great food, including delicious wings. Their wings are smoked to flavorful perfection. The wings are great on their own, but Oak Tavern offers a selection of tasty sauces served on the side: teriyaki garlic, Memphis sweet BBQ, Carolina gold BBQ, spicy BBQ, spicy garlic, buffalo, spicy berry, and Jamaican me crazy. Wings also come with celery, carrots, blue cheese, and ranch on the side.

Oak Tavern is located at 3089 Madison Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209.

Wild Wings N Things

If you're in the northwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the wings at this place. Their wings can come "naked" or breaded; they also offer boneless wings. You can get your wings tossed in a variety of sauces (many of which are made in house) including mild, medium, hot, wild hot, BBQ, wild Cajun, hot BBQ, wild BBQ, honey mustard, teriyaki, garlic butter, medium garlic, garlic parmesan, lemon pepper, or sweet red chili. You can also order your wings plain as well. The restaurant also has some great dipping sauces including ranch, blue cheese, marinara, salsa, tzatziki, garlic, and tahini. If you have room for something sweet, check out their baklava.

Wild Wings N Things is located at 3265 W Alexis Rd, Toledo, OH 43613.

Gallo's Tap Room

If you want great wings in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this local joint. Their wings come with celery and your choice of homemade ranch or blue cheese dressing on the side. You can get your wings tossed in a variety of sauces ranging from mild options (teriyaki wasabi, BBQ, garlic & herb, Thai sweet chili, and Carolina Blush) to medium-heat options (NY buffalo and hot garlic) and hot options (cockfight and hot BBQ).

Gallo's Tap Room has two locations in central Ohio: Bethel (5019 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214) and Powell (240 N Liberty St A, Powell, OH 43065).