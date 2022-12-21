Looking for Chinese Food in Cleveland, Ohio? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Asiatown

The other day, I got lunch with friends for once and not by myself (I know, shocking!).

For our meal, we decided to venture to Cleveland's Asiatown neighborhood and went to Wonton Gourmet & BBQ, a Chinese restaurant that offers Cantonese cuisine.

Although both the exterior and interior of Wonton Gourmet are rather unassuming - it definitely has hole in the wall vibes - the food is delicious.

For lunch, we shared 3 dishes: sizzling jade tofu, shredded pork with pan-fried noodles, and sweet and sour pork ribs with potatoes.

The sizzling jade tofu lived up to its name and came on a black platter that was hot. The flavorful tofu was cooked perfectly and practically melted in my mouth.

The sizzling jade tofu Photo by the author

The shredded pork with pan-fried noodles was excellent as well. The thin slices of pork were tender and smothered in a tasty sauce. The pan-fried noodles underneath the pork and vegetables were crispy, and even when the noodles were covered in sauce, they maintained a nice crunch.

The shredded pork with pan-fried noodles Photo by the author

The sweet and sour pork ribs with potatoes were probably my favorite dish. The sauce had the perfect balance between sweetness and tartness, and the meat on the ribs was tender and covered with a light breading. Accompanying the pork ribs were potatoes, and honestly, I wouldn't have been mad if I just got the potatoes. When they were covered in the sweet and sour sauce, they were just as delicious as the pork ribs.

The sweet and sour pork ribs with potatoes Photo by the author

Not only was the food delicious, but the portions at Wonton Gourmet were also generous. All of the plates were practically overflowing with food. Plus, our entrees came with a huge bowl of steamed white rice. My two friends and I struggled to finish the three entrees and only managed to eat a little more than half of the white rice.

As I ate, I washed down my food with some Hong Kong style iced lemon tea, which was sweet and refreshing. And along with the huge portions of delicious food, we received friendly and attentive service.

If you're in the mood for some tasty and authentic Cantonese food, you can't go wrong with Wonton Gourmet.

Wonton Gourmet & BBQ is located at 3211 Payne Ave, Cleveland, OH 44114.