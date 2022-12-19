4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

Photo by Caleb Oquendo/Pexels

Are you craving a hot dog?

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these places (this list is by no means exhaustive!).

Happy Dog

If you like your hot dogs to be a delicious mess, you should check out this joint in northeast Ohio. Their hot dogs are locally made with a special recipe. You can choose to have your hot dog with a classic all-beef hot dog, pork kielbasa, a "red hot" option, or a vegan dog. Then, at no extra charge, you can top your hot dog with ingredients such as (but not limited to) confit pulled pork, chorizo chili, brie, nacho cheese, shredded cheddar, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, marinated cremini mushrooms, house-made peanut butter, sport peppers, sliced cucumbers, diced tomatoes, ketchup, mustard, and/or creamy lime cilantro sauce.

Happy Dog is located at 5801 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44102.

Village Coney

Fans of coney dogs can't go wrong with this place in central Ohio. Their coney dogs have mustard, onions, and a delicious chili sauce. They also have great Chicago-style hot dogs with all of the fixings: mustard, tomato, banana peppers, relish, onion, and celery salt. Customers also enjoy the New York dog, which is topped with mustard, onions, and sauerkraut, and the Italian sausage, which is topped with onions, mozzarella, and marinara. If you're also in the mood for something sweet, the restaurant includes a complimentary oatmeal cream pie with each order.

Village Coney is located at 418 E Whittier St, Columbus, OH 43206.

Remo's Hotdog Shop

If you find yourself in southern Ohio, locals love the hot dogs at this place. Remo's footlong hot dogs come covered with a delicious Italian-style sauce. You can also add mustard, onion, ketchup, pickles, and/or hot sauce. Be sure to bring cash as the restaurant doesn't accept credit cards.

Remo's Hotdog Shop is located at 241 2nd Ave, Gallipolis, OH 45631.

Eli's BBQ

In addition to delectable pulled pork sandwiches, this restaurant in southwestern Ohio offers smoked all-beef hot dogs that are flash-fried before being put inside a bun and topped with BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and plenty of crispy pork crispins. If you want a side to pair with your hot dog, customers highly recommend the baked beans and/or homemade mashed potatoes.

Eli's BBQ has two locations: Riverside (3313 Riverside Dr, Cincinnati, OH 45226) and Findlay (133 W Elder St, Cincinnati, OH 45202).