3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton Area

Photo by Sylwester Ficek/Pexels

Are you looking for a delicious burger?

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants.

Nuthouse Saloon

You can't go wrong with the burgers at this joint. If you want a classic burger, check out the All American burger, which comes with lettuce, tomato, pickle, relish, onion, mustard, ketchup, and your choice of cheese. The BBQ bacon burger is also delicious; in addition to BBQ sauce and bacon, the burger is topped with onion rings and your choice of cheese. Customers also love the Nut Cracker burger, which comes with hot pepper cheese, jalapenos, and a secret-recipe sauce.

Nuthouse Saloon is located at 5990 Navarre Rd SW, Canton, OH 44706.

TD's Tailgate Grill

If you like watching sports while eating a tasty burger, this place is a great option. Their burger patties are handmade from a special blend of beef. If you like your burgers spicy, check out the Devil's Daughter, which includes a Cajun patty, jalapenos, banana peppers, pepper jack cheese, bacon, spicy BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. The Godfather is another great option; this burger is topped with a grilled sausage-stuffed pepper, marinara, and mozzarella cheese. You can also build your own burger. They also have plant-based burgers with Beyond burger patties. Check out the Baja bikini burger (which is topped with pepper jack cheese, avocado, and pico de gallo) and the Beyond Greek burger (which is topped with black olives, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, and red onion).

TD's Tailgate Grill is located at 1645 N Main St, North Canton, OH 44720.

Kozmo's Grille

Located in Massillon, this restaurant serves fantastic burgers made with certified angus beef. You can build your own burger with toppings such as American cheese, pepper jack cheese, Swiss, provolone, sharp cheddar, bleu cheese crumbles, sautéed mushrooms, sautéed onions, sautéed hot peppers, bacon, and/or onion rings. All burgers come on buns from Norcia's, a local bakery in Canton. Kozmo's also offers a delicious patty melt with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese on marbled rye bread. If you have room for dessert, try some of their homemade cobbler; the fruit depends on the season, and the cobbler is served with vanilla ice cream.

Kozmo's Grille is located at 37 1st St SW, Massillon, OH 44647.