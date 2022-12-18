3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Photo by tadphoto/Getty Images Signature

Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?

If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!).

Slices Fabulous Cakes

If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.

Slices Fabulous Cakes is located at 4190 Pearl Rd, Cleveland, OH 44109.

White Flower Cake Shoppe

If you're looking to satisfy your sweet tooth, you can't go wrong with this bakery. Customers love their cupcakes. You can't go wrong with chocolate salted caramel, red velvet, and/or carrot walnut with cream cheese buttercream. They also have great macarons that come in flavors like chocolate brownie, strawberry cheesecake, raspberry, peanut butter buckeye, salted caramel, almond, vanilla, and more. The bakery makes gorgeous wedding cakes, but if you don't need a whole cake, they sell individual slices. And if you need a gluten-free option, they also offer delicious gluten-free cupcakes.

White Flower Cake Shoppe has three locations: Beachwood (2101 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122), Solon (33371 Aurora Rd, Solon, OH 44139), and West Side Market (West Side Market 1979, W 25th St, Cleveland, OH 44113).

Davis Bakery & Delicatessen

In addition to delicious corned beef sandwiches, Davis has great baked goods. You, of course, can't go wrong with their rye bread (which they use for their sandwiches). They also have great challah bread that's braided by hand, raisin pumpernickel, and Kaiser rolls. If you're looking for something sweet, check out their famous coconut bars, brownies, lemon squares, and chocolate chip cookies. They also offer a variety of fantastic pastries including (but not limited to) Danishes (flavors include cheese, cherry, apricot, maple nut, chocolate, and more), bear claws, and Russian tea cakes.

Davis Bakery & Delicatessen has two locations: Woodmere (28700 Chagrin Blvd, Woodmere, OH 44122) and Warrensville Heights (4572 Renaissance Pkwy, Cleveland, OH 44128).