3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

Photo by bhofack2/Getty Images

Are you craving great Italian food?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland.

Marotta's

Pizza fans should check out this place in Cleveland Heights. You can't go wrong with a simple cheese pizza topped with their fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella. Customers also strongly recommend the rustica pizza (which is topped with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella) and molto Marotta pizza (which is topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella). Other recommendations include the pappardelle Bolognese (features pappardelle pasta with top round veal, mild Italian sausage, and ground beef sirloin in a red wine tomato sauce), lobster pasta (includes egg fettucine with sautéed lobster, spinach, plum tomatoes, and a vermouth cream sauce), and Florentine (sautéed chicken breasts with a spinach and white wine cream sauce).

Marotta's is located at 2289 Lee Rd, Cleveland, OH 44118.

Mario Fazio's

For decades, this restaurant has been offering delicious Italian food. Customers love their homemade Italian wedding soup, chicken cutlet with lemon butter (which features a sweet lemon glaze, and includes green beans and risotto), and chicken parmesan. Patrons also say that Lisa's salad is a must; the salad includes mescaline greens, grapes, blueberries, gorgonzola cheese, candied walnut, and Lisa's dressing, which is a sweet pink vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, check out the cassata cake, a delectable sponge cake with vanilla pastry cream filling, strawberries, and whipped cream.

Mario Fazio's is located at 34400 Chardon Rd, Willoughby Hills, OH 44094.

Bar Italia

If you're looking for Italian food, you can't go wrong with Bar Italia. Patrons love their homemade wedding soup, which comes with homemade meatballs. You also can't go wrong with ordering just their homemade meatballs, which are served over marinara and topped with whipped ricotta. Other recommendations include the crispy chicken limone (which features parmesan crusted chicken and comes with arugula and lemon butter sauce), chicken parmesan, and mushroom Bolognese, which includes minced shiitake and cremini mushrooms, shallots, garlic, red wine and ripe tomatoes, and orecchiette pasta.

Bar Italia has two locations: Lakewood (15625 Detroit Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107) and Beachwood (2101 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122).