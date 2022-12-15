Looking for Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, Ohio

Photo by the author

The other day, I was in the mood for a hearty breakfast with all of the carbs, plenty of protein, and lots of coffee.

Since I was planning to go to the cinema at Crocker Park later in the day, I decided to go to a local diner in Westlake called Claudette's Café & Deli.

Because I was hungry, I went for the accurately named Ultimate Feast, which includes three eggs (I ordered scrambled), two strips of bacon, two sausage links, roasted garlic herb potatoes, and your choice of two pancakes or French toast (I opted for the French toast). And because I can't go a day without caffeine, I also got a cup of coffee.

The coffee was hot and strong, and my server was always quick to refill my cup.

The food was tasty and very filling (the Ultimate Feast was my only meal of the day because my belly was too full for either lunch or dinner). My slices of French toast were thick and fluffy on the inside. I covered them with syrup, which was on my table along with a bottle of Frank's hot sauce. The bacon strips were crispy and of a decent size and length, and the sausage links were tasty and juicy. My scrambled eggs were also good, fluffy and not at all rubbery.

While I enjoyed everything on my two plates, I think my favorite thing was the roasted garlic herb potatoes. They were well-seasoned and came with onions, green peppers, and red peppers.

As I ate my food, a lot of regulars came into the place, a sign of a good local diner. I heard the servers ask customers things like, "Hey (insert name here), where have you been?" "How are the kids doing?" "How did that surgery go?" et cetera.

If you're looking to get a simple American breakfast, skip the big chains and try a local diner in your area. The prices at local diners are often similar to the big chains. Before tip, my food and coffee at Claudette's cost $15.10. At my local IHOP, a similar breakfast will cost you $13.68 before tip, and that's with less eggs and less meat at the chain.

Plus, my food at Claudette's was definitely more delicious.

Claudette's Cafe & Deli is located at 26485 Center Ridge Rd, Westlake, OH 44145.