3 Places To Get Seafood in the Canton Area

Photo by mphillips007/Getty Images Signature

Are you looking for some delicious seafood?

If you're in the Canton area, you should visit these local restaurants.

A Plus Crab

If you're a fan of seafood boils, you should check out this restaurant. As the name of the place would suggest, they serve great crab, including snow crab legs, king crab, and Dungeness crab. They also have shrimp (both headless and with heads on), crawfish, clams, green mussels, black mussels, and lobster tails. Their seasoning options include Cajun, lemon pepper, garlic butter, and the A-plus special, which incorporates all of the above. Spice levels are customizable and range from mild to extra hot. You can build your own seafood boil bag. If you're hungry, go for the Hungry Feast, which includes a half-pound of snow crab, a half-pound of headless shrimp, a half-pound of sausage, corn, and potatoes. If you don't care for seafood boils, the restaurant offers a variety of fried seafood.

A Plus Crab is located at 4309 Tuscarawas St W, Canton, OH 44708.

Bender's Tavern

You can't go wrong with this local favorite, which has been around for over 100 years. Their most popular dish is the halibut, which comes with lemon and butter. The restaurant highly recommends ordering it Ala Foley style, which consists of covering the halibut in crushed Ritz crackers and baking the fish in the oven. You should also check out their delicious crab cakes, which come with Creole aioli, tomato scallion relish, and basmati rice; fried haddock; and walleye, which is served with a light covering of flour, salt, pepper, and paprika and is pan-fried before being baked in the oven.

Bender's Tavern is located at 137 Court Ave SW, Canton, OH 44702.

Tim's Tavern

Since 1957, this restaurant has been serving great seafood. They're known for their fish fry. Customers highly recommend getting the beer-battered fish, which features North Atlantic cod that's covered and fried in their signature batter. Patrons also enjoy their broiled scrod, which features butter-basted North Atlantic cod, and fried shrimp. If you have room for dessert, try their homemade key lime pie or chocolate peanut butter pie.

Tim's Tavern is located at 3323 Parkway St NW, Canton, OH 44708.