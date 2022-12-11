3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Akron Area

Photo by ulkan/Getty Images

Are you in the mood for a sweet treat?

If the answer is yes, you should visit these bakeries in Greater Akron.

Stan's Northfield Bakery

For decades, Stan's has been offering delicious baked goods. Customers love their cookies, which, in addition to being delectable, are beautifully decorated. Stan's is also one of the few bakeries that offer paczki - the scrumptious Polish filled donut - every day and not just around Fat Tuesday. Their paczki come in flavors like raspberry, lemon, apple, nut, poppyseed, strawberry, vanilla cream, custard, and chocolate cream. The bakery also has glazed donuts, cinnamon rolls, apple fritters, and award-winning lady locks, flaky cream horns stuffed with marshmallow meringue and topped with powdered sugar. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, customers also love their hand-made pierogi.

Stan's Northfield Bakery is located at 9395 Olde 8 Rd, Northfield, OH 44067.

Jubilee Donuts

Donut lovers can't go wrong with Jubilee, which has been serving delicious donuts since 2001. You can't go wrong with their cream sticks; patrons love their maple iced and chocolate iced cream sticks. You should also check out their scrumptious apple fritters, classic glazed donuts, and cinnamon rolls. Jubilee also offers doughsants, a donut-croissant hybrid. In addition to donuts, they have muffins that come in a variety of flavors like blueberry, banana nut, zucchini nut, and pumpkin spice, and cookies by special order.

Jubilee Donuts has a few locations in Greater Akron: Akron (2126 S Main St, Akron, OH 44301), Tallmadge (218 Tallmadge Cir, Tallmadge, OH 44278), and Cuyahoga Falls (2686 Front St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221).

Tiffany's Bakery

For decades, this family-owned bakery has been serving great baked goods. Check out their delicious, beautifully decorated cakes, which are covered in buttercream that's made from an old family recipe. They also sell slices of cake if you don't require a whole cake; try their chocolate peanut butter or lemon cream cake. Customers also strongly recommend their iced sugar cookies and donuts (especially the maple cream stick). If you're not a big fan of sweets, they also offer made-to-order sandwiches that come on their homemade bread and homemade pizza by the slice.

Tiffany's Bakery is located at 620 Ridgewood Crossing Dr, Akron, OH 44333.