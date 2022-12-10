3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area

Photo by LauriPatterson/Getty Images Signature

Are you looking for a tasty breakfast?

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means exhaustive!).

Tony's Family Restaurant

If you're looking for a great meal to start your day, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Parma. Check out their eggs benedict, which is covered with their homemade hollandaise sauce; Mediterranean omelet, which is filled with spinach, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and feta cheese; and banana split waffle, which features a Belgian waffle covered with strawberry topping, blueberry topping, whipped cream, banana, and walnuts. You can also build your own omelet and fill it with a variety of ingredients such as ham, tomato, sausage, spinach, mushroom, broccoli, jalapenos, gyro meat, corned beef, chorizo, and more. If you're really hungry, go for their Ultimate Feast, which has two eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, your choice of roasted redskin or garlic herb potatoes, and your choice of two hotcakes or French toast.

Tony's Family Restaurant is located at 1515 W Pleasant Valley Rd, Parma, OH 44134.

Eat At Joe's

Located on the eastside, this strip-mall joint offers great breakfasts. Check out one of their fluffy three-egg omelets, eggs benedict, and breakfast sandwich, which comes on a Kaiser roll with two eggs, bacon, and cheese. Remember to bring cash as the restaurant doesn't accept credit cards.

Eat at Joe's is located at 1475 S Green Rd, Cleveland, OH 44121.

Borderline Cafe

This place on the westside is known for serving delicious breakfast with a Southwestern flair. Customers love their French toast, which is made with thick Italian bread. You can't go wrong with their classic stuffed French toast, which is filled with sweet cream cheese, strawberries, and blueberries. They also have stuffed French toast with sweet cream cheese, sliced banana, and toasted walnuts. Customers also strongly recommend their bacon avocado benedict, which comes with an English muffin, guacamole, tomato, bacon, perfectly poached eggs, chipotle lime sauce, and cilantro. You also can't go wrong with their BBQ pulled pork hash, which is made with their homemade BBQ pulled pork, home fries, caramelized onions, sharp cheddar, eggs, chipotle aioli, and Texas toast. Be sure to bring cash as the restaurant doesn't take credit cards.

Borderline Cafe is located at 18508 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH 44107.