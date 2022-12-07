3 Places To Get Pizza in Ohio

Photo by VeselovaElena/Getty Images Pro

Are you looking for a delicious pizza?

If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should check out these local joints (this list is by no means comprehensive!).

Stadz Pizzeria

If you're a fan of thin crust, you should check out this place in central Ohio. Patrons love the BLT pizza, which is loaded with bacon, extra cheese, mayo, diced tomatoes, and lettuce. You also can't go wrong with their All the Way pizza (toppings include pepperoni, sausage, ham, mushrooms, green peppers, banana peppers, onions, black olives, and extra cheese). Patrons also recommend just ordering a classic cheese pizza in order to better appreciate and savor the pizzeria's unique red sauce. If you're in need of a gluten-free option, their cauliflower crust comes highly recommended.

Stadz Pizzeria is located at 6755 Taylor Rd B, Blacklick, OH 43004.

Old Scratch Pizza & Beer

This local joint offers tasty Neapolitan-style pizzas. You can't go wrong with a traditional Margherita with tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, and olive oil. If you're a fan of spicy pizzas, check out the Angry Beekeeper, which is topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella, basil, spicy salami, house-made hot honey, and olive oil. They also offer delicious white pizzas like their Sophie Mae (topped with red onion jam, Applewood-smoked bacon, and mozzarella) and shroom pizza (topped with forest mushrooms, mozzarella, roasted garlic, thyme, and white truffle oil). Their menu also has several vegan options like a vegan Margherita with vegan mozzarella and vegan parmesan and a vegan version of the shroom pizza.

Old Scratch Pizza & Beer has locations at Dayton (812 S Patterson Blvd, Dayton, OH 45402) and Centerville (440 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Centerville, OH 45458).

Trotta's Pizza & Drive Thru

Locals highly enjoy the pizza at this place in southwestern Ohio. They offer a few different types of crust including super thin, traditional, Sicilian, and gluten-free cauliflower dough. Check out their eggplant pizza; in addition to fresh eggplant, the pizza is topped with red sauce, provolone, red onion, and meatball. You also can't go wrong with their chicken ranch pizza (topped with ranch dressing, chicken, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, banana peppers, and provolone cheese). They also offer pizza by the slice if you're not looking for a whole pie.

Trotta's Pizza & Drive Thru is located at 3501 Werk Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45248.