3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area

Photo by bhofack2/Getty Images Pro

Are you in the mood for a tasty burger?

If you're in the Akron area, you should visit these local joints.

Hodge's Cafe

If you're hungry for a burger, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Barberton. Hodge's offers burgers that are both big in size (the hand-pressed beef patties weigh half a pound) and flavor. Popular options include the black and blue burger (which is topped with lettuce, bacon, tomato, spicy mayo, and blue cheese), Mama burger (topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, grilled onions, and mushrooms), and the classic Hodge burger with everything (everything in this case means ketchup, mustard, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic pickles).

Hodge's Cafe is located at 897 Wooster Rd W, Barberton, OH 44203.

The Farmer's Rail

In addition to offering high quality cuts of meat, this butcher shop makes great burgers. Check out their signature TFR burger, which comes with two pasture-raised beef patties, American cheese, house pickle, caramelized onions, house burger sauce, and a brioche bun. If you like your burgers spicy, check out the three pepper burger, which has two chili-dusted beef patties, pepper jack cheese, pickled jalapenos, onion straws, sriracha aioli, and a brioche bun. Meat-lovers should check out the Italian burger; in addition to two beef patties, the burger comes with salami, pepperoni, mozzarella, provolone, homemade giardiniera, local greens, Italian dressing, and red onion. Their brunch burger is also tasty and comes with two beef patties topped with bacon, American cheese, hash browns, an over-easy egg, caramelized onions, and herbed cream cheese.

The Farmer's Rail is located at 2231 Front St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221.

Frank's Place On Market

Locals love the burgers at this place. Frank's burgers feature six-ounce patties that are made with premium blended steak and a brioche bun. Check out the West Market classic burger, which includes lettuce, red onions, tomato, pickles, and your choice of cheese. You also can't go wrong with the Cowboy burger, which is topped with caramelized onions, candied jalapenos, BBQ sauce, cheddar, bacon, lettuce, and tomato. If you're looking for a breakfast-inspired burger, try the Wake & Bake, which has bacon, an over easy egg, and American cheese and comes with Belgian waffles instead of a brioche bun.

Frank's Place On Market is located at 549 W Market St, Akron, OH 44303.