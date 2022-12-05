3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of Cleveland

Photo by mphillips007/Getty Images Signature

Are you in the mood for some delicious seafood?

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places in the suburbs.

Lobster and Pho

This place in Independence serves great Cajun-style seafood boils. Choose from fresh and flavorful seafood like Alaskan king crab legs, whole lobsters, snow crab legs, lobster tails, shrimp, crawfish, and mussels and seasoning options like Cajun butter, garlic butter, lemon pepper butter, and plain butter. If you prefer eating something less messy, check out their pho. They offer a great bowl of pho with a 4-ounce lobster tail, pho with shrimp, and spicy seafood pho, which comes with shrimp, scallop, and clams. The restaurant also has a delicious lobster roll with a quarter-pound of lobster.

Lobster and Pho is located at 6901 Rockside Rd, Independence, OH 44131.

Don's Pomeroy House

If you're looking for a fine dining option, you can't go wrong with this restaurant, which is located inside a gorgeous 19th-century mansion. Customers love the pan-seared Chilean sea bass, which comes with a lump crab cake, French beans, shiitake mushrooms, and cherry port vinaigrette. They also enjoy the sesame-crusted North Atlantic yellowfin tuna, which is served with cashew and cilantro basmati rice, Szechuan green beans, wasabi, and mango salsa; pretzel-crusted walleye with sweet potato wedges, bacon and caper brussels sprouts, and honey mustard remoulade; and Maine lobster tail with champagne beurre blanc, roasted Yukon gold potatoes, and asparagus. If you have room for dessert, try the large eclair.

Don's Pomeroy House is located at 13664 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136.

Grille 55

Located in the eastside suburb of South Euclid, Grille 55 offers great food. Check out their fried lobster bites, which are made with lobster tail from Maine and served with their house-made 55 sauce, and fried catfish. If you're looking for a non-fried option, you can't go wrong with the grilled Aukra salmon. You can also get the restaurant's fettuccine alfredo with either shrimp or salmon (or, for people who don't care for seafood, steak or chicken).

Grille 55 is located at 4441 Mayfield Rd, South Euclid, OH 44121. They also have a downtown location at 1144 Prospect Ave E, Cleveland, OH 44115.