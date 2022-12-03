3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

Photo by MSPhotographic/Getty Images

Are you in need of a great breakfast?

If so, you should visit these local restaurants in the Akron area.

Akron Family Restaurant

Since 1986, this family-owned restaurant has been offering delicious all-day breakfast. As early as 5:30 in the morning and as late as the early evening, you can grab a tasty 3-egg omelet, buttermilk pancakes, and Texas French toast. Customers recommend the gyro omelet with feta cheese, chili cheese omelet, and country fried steak with spicy sausage gravy.

Akron Family Restaurant is located at 254 W Market St, Akron, OH 44303.

The Blue Door Café & Bakery

If you're looking for a great way to start your morning, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Cuyahoga Falls. If you're craving a savory option, you should check out their unique and tasty corned beef hash, which in addition to corned beef, is made with smoked bacon, onions, potatoes, cabbage, and eggs. Customers also love their smoked New Zealand king salmon and eggs. The restaurant also offers a creative spin on chicken and waffles. Instead of a standard Belgian waffle, the dish comes with a jalapeno and cheddar buttermilk waffle, and in addition to southern-style fried chicken, the dish is served with bourbon maple syrup, whiskey butter, house-made hot sauce, and blackberries. And if you have a sweet tooth, customers highly enjoy their strawberry blintzes, which have whipped lemon cream cheese, Madagascar vanilla, strawberry compote, and fresh strawberries.

The Blue Door Café & Bakery is located at 1970 State Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223.

Valley Café Restaurant

This local favorite serves fantastic breakfasts. Customers strongly recommend their homemade corned beef hash, which is made with Black Angus corned beef brisket that's brined in house, onions, home fries, and eggs. You also can't go wrong with their massive buttermilk pancakes, biscuits with spicy sausage gravy, and country fried steak, which is smothered with a delicious homemade southern-style brown gravy and comes with two eggs, toast, and your choice of grits or home fries. If you're vegetarian, you can't go wrong with their veggie breakfast sandwich, which has scrambled eggs, spinach, tomato, and roasted portabella mushrooms.

Valley Cafe has two locations: Akron (1212 Weathervane Ln, Akron, OH 44313) and Wadsworth (101 High St, Wadsworth, OH 44281).