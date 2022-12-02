4 Buffets To Check Out in Ohio

Photo by EzumeImages/Getty Images

Do you have a big appetite? Are you a fan of buffets?

If you answered yes, you should check out these buffets in Ohio.

Disclaimer: the prices below are at the time of writing and subject to change.

Pier W

If you're a fan of brunch, checking out the Sunday brunch at this restaurant in Northeast Ohio is a must. The brunch is on the pricey side ($59 a person), but it comes with unlimited quantities of fresh high-quality food. You can indulge in items ranging from cold items like smoked salmon, fresh oysters, and shrimp cocktail and hot options like roasted diver scallops, eggs benedict, and prime rib to sweet treats like waffles with whipped cream, cheesecake, and chocolate-covered strawberries.

Pier W is located at 12700 Lake Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107.

Pickle Bill's Lobster House

In addition to great waterfront views, this restaurant offers a plethora of all-you-can-eat options. If you want something on the cheaper side, they offer unlimited fish and chips ($23.99), unlimited shrimp ($26.99), and unlimited deep-fried scallops ($21.99). Pickle Bill's also has all-you-can-eat prime rib ($45.99) and all-you-can-eat Lake Erie perch ($35.99). If you're looking to indulge luxuriously, they also have all-you-can-eat Alaskan snow crab legs ($62.99) and unlimited lobster ($199).

Pickle Bill's Lobster House is located at 101 River St, Grand River, OH 44045.

Rob's Restaurant & Catering

If you're looking to stuff yourself with comfort food, the buffet at this family-owned restaurant is a great option. At the buffet, you can expect to find delicious food like turkey, pizza, mac and cheese, au gratin potatoes, corned beef and cabbage, and more. They also have a fantastic dessert selection; you can expect to find slices of delicious cakes and pies. Their lunch buffet is $11.99 from Tuesday to Saturday. Their dinner buffet is $12.49 from Tuesday to Thursday and $14.99 from Friday to Sunday.

Rob's Restaurant & Catering is located at 705 Arlington Rd, Brookville, OH 45309.

Schmidt’s Sausage Haus

Sausage lovers should check out this beloved restaurant in central Ohio. Schmidt's offers a bottomless sausage platter for $19, which comes with unlimited quantities of four varieties of sausage. Indulge in their Bahama Mama sausages, which are spicy hickory-smoked beef and pork sausages. They also offer a mild version of the Bahama Mama, bratwursts that are made with lightly seasoned extra-lean pork, and knockwurst, which is a hickory-smoked beef and pork sausage that has a dash of garlic. Platters also come with German potato salad, applesauce, and bread.

Schmidt’s Sausage Haus is located at 240 E Kossuth St, Columbus, OH 43206.